KappAhl AB (publ) has requested delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of KappAhl AB (publ). Short name: KAHL ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520981 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 33359 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on October 30, 2019. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB