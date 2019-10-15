Expanded F-Secure, Zyxel Co-operation Accelerates the Delivery of Connected Home Security Through Service Providers

Secure Wi-Fi gateways coming to homes in Europe and North America through Zyxel's customers and partners.

HELSINKI, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber security provider F-Secure and broadband networking solutions provider Zyxel are taking their cooperation to the next level by offering F-Secure SENSE connected home security to deliver fast, secure Wi-Fi that protects against the growing number of threats targeting connected home devices.

In 2018, F-Secure and Zyxel signed an agreement to bring F-Secure Connected Home Security - an offering for service providers that combines gateway security and endpoint protection - to people and families throughout the globe. Now Zyxel will roll out F-Secure's SENSE software development kit to selected home gateway models as part of a firmware upgrade, enabling a faster time to market of the security solution for service providers, helping them offer the cyber protection needed by modern households.

"The need to secure connected homes has never been more urgent, and Zyxel's service provider customers are uniquely prepared to meet that demand," says Steve Taylor, Vice President, Operator Business, Consumer Cyber Security Unit at F-Secure. "By integrating F-Secure SENSE connected home security, these gateways offer breakthrough protection and premium features for today's connected households, such as the industry's most useful parental controls."

F-Secure's recent consumer survey found that nearly 3 out of 4 are worried about online and Wi-Fi privacy. More than 9 in 10 feel that it's important to protect children against inappropriate content.*

"It is great to have F-Secure as a partner, combining their AI-powered security expertise with Zyxel's broadband and Wi-Fi strengths has produced a winning solution for service providers who can now offer their customers security for all connected home devices, many of which like nanny-cams were considered defenseless again cyber threats," says Denise Lin, President of Zyxel Communications Corp. "The solution also packs-in latest Parental Control features to give families complete peace of mind."

Secure gateways are designed to protect all the connected devices filling up today's homes. This includes internet of things devices that can't run security software such as smart TVs, internet-connected appliances, smart thermostats, PCs, and gaming consoles.

"Our combined offer protects families from online threats and sites while making it easy to make sure kids are surfing the web safely on any device," Taylor says. "The gateways now allow service providers to address families' biggest online worries while increasing revenues and improving brand loyalty."

F-Secure and Zyxel will demonstrate how this new offering can unlock value for CSPs at the Broadband World Forum in Amsterdam from October 15-17, 2019.

*Source: F-Secure Identity Protection Consumer (B2C) Survey, May 2019, conducted in cooperation with survey partner Toluna, 9 countries (USA, UK, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Brazil, Finland, Sweden, and Japan), 400 respondents per country = 3600 respondents (+25years)

