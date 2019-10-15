GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's Vitana-X Launches REVIVAL as its Official Lifestyle Drink

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK:GHHC), through its Vitana-X sunsidiary, a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce the launch of REVIVAL as its official lifestyle drink. The launch includes 2 different tastes; the "Classic" REVIVAL with caffeine and the "Paradise" REVIVAL without caffeine.

In April of this year, the first samples of the new Lifestyle & Powerdrink were delivered by Vitana-X, still without name and branding, in anonymous and non-decript silver 250 ml cans. Thus, the very first tasting took place directly during the Vitana-X Board Meeting in Dubai, only once in the small circle of the Vitana-X Co-Founder, the product developer and the entire marketing team.

In another, internally organized trial, a so-called. "Blind Testing" - where none of the test persons knows which of the products included in the comparison test is being consumed - the first bottlings from REVIVAL were clearly convincing in terms of taste. The direct competitors, ie similar products and brands already on the market, were clearly ranked behind according to test persons.

The Vitana-X team led by Chief Operating Officer Matthias Goeth judged the first impression, and came away commenting, "In terms of taste, you can't compare it with anything that is already on the market. Similar to the big brands, a complete taste of their own was created here. Only with REVIVAL by Vitana-X we are talking about a quality product for fitness, well-being and health."

Goeth continues, "Our initial sales support our thoughts and demonstrated early success as we just started with selling the products last friday with demand oustripping supply. We have more orders than products and this are just in Europe."

Its high-quality ingredients can increase concentration, focus and clarity. Its anti-stress vitamins have been carefully selected to complement each other. The clever alternative to energy drinks offers natural caffeine from coffee, suplemented with guarana.

Vitana-X BCAA (Branched-chain amino acids) energy drinks are boldly entering an extremely competitive and lucrative market with a fresh and innovative approach, as the life-promoting, healthy and natural alternative to the current leading chemical-based energy drinks.

BCAA are called leucine, isoleucine and valine. They are called essential amino acids because humans must ingest them through food to survive. BCAAs are necessary for the preservation of body tissue. Studoes have shown that they cause glycogen stores to remain full in the tissues. BCAAs also prevent the breakdown of muscle tissue during exercise.

Unlike other amino acids, BCAAs are not metabolized in the stomach but directly in the muscle. They are especially important during training and other sporting activities as they prevent muscle breakdown and support tissue regeneration.

Full spectrum of vitamins, minerals, trace minerals and ultratrace minerals.

No preservatives.

No sugar.

No fat.

No aspartame.

Complete with vitamin B12, B6, D, C, Zinc and Magnesium.

REVIVAL's message is a clear declaration of war on an unmanageable market that is flooded with countless energy and sports drinks - and obviously has little to do with health and real fitness. "It's about time we delivered something in the lifestyle segment that we know today thanks to new research and great technology," stated Matthias Goeth, assessing the market situation.

REVIVAL is available in three different varieties and flavors initially targeting the German market.

About GH Capital / Vitana-X

GH Capital, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GHHC) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: http://vitana-x.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

