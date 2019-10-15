Atossa Genetics Inc.: Interview With Atossa Genetics Founder & CEO Steven Quay MD, Ph.D. Over Gynecomastia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Recently, Steven Quay MD, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics and delivery methods for breast cancer and other breast conditions, was interviewed by Vista Partners LLC's Managing Partner John F. Heerdink, Jr. regarding gynecomastia, the enlargement or swelling of breast tissue in males, a condition that most commonly caused by male estrogen levels that are too high or are out of balance with testosterone levels.

Gynecomastia grabbed headlines recently when Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), was reported to have been hit with $8 billion of punitive damages over the alleged mishandling of its an anti-psychotic drug & blamed for causing adolescent boys to grow female-sized or enlarged breasts.

Steven Quay received his an M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and was on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. His contributions to medicine have been cited over 9,600 times. He has founded six startups, invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, and holds 87 US patents. It is estimated that over 80 million people have benefited from the medicines he invented. His current passion is the prevention of the two million yearly breast cancer cases worldwide.

See the complete interview at Vista Partners LLC website here.

