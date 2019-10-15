Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2GS40 ISIN: DE000A2GS401 Ticker-Symbol: SOW 
Xetra
15.10.19
16:43 Uhr
25,980 Euro
+0,590
+2,32 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTWARE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,040
26,060
16:59
26,050
26,060
16:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOFTWARE AG
SOFTWARE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOFTWARE AG25,980+2,32 %