Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading industry analyst firm, has again named Software AG a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management report for its webMethods.io suite.* This is the second year that Software AG has been named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management report, improving its position on the completeness of vision axis compared to the previous year.

To help customers deliver exceptional revenue growth, Software AG webMethods.io provides the best capabilities for integration and API management. Customers can turn their data into value, transact with trust and get there faster. As around 50% of new business model development budgets are spent on integrating and providing data, ways to get there faster are crucial for success.

Software AG was evaluated among 20 different software vendors on 15 criteria for completeness of vision and ability to execute. Underlining the growing importance of APIs, the Gartner report states: "The number of APIs within organizations is growing very rapidly in IT departments, but also within lines of business (LOBs). Every connected mobile app, every website that tracks users or provides a rich user experience, and every application deployed on a cloud service uses APIs. APIs are the connection points between platforms and ecosystems. LOBs see them as a way to innovate quickly, which enables them to disrupt markets and competitors by introducing new offerings or new channels."

Dr. Stefan Sigg, Chief Product Officer at Software AG, said: "Businesses run on the flow of information. If that information is stuck in silos, from backend systems to apps or devices, they cannot use it to their competitive advantage. They have to integrate to innovate. This is where webMethods comes in. It frees their data from application silos and enables them to innovate by providing APIs that deliver unique data and services, powering innovative digital initiatives."

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, published: 9 October 2019, by Paolo Malinverno, Mark O'Neill, Aashish Gupta, Kimihiko Iijima

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

