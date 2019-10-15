New CMO Head of Growth and VP, Americas will help drive ambitious growth of enterprise AI pioneer Starmind

Starmind, the high-growth AI SaaS company which helps enterprises harness collective human knowledge and expertise to unlock greater productivity and competitive advantages while helping employees to get their job done faster, is today announcing a significant expansion of its leadership team.

Stefan Gass is appointed Chief Marketing Officer Head of Growth while Eric Storm takes up the role of Vice President of Sales, Americas. Meanwhile, Adrian Schlund is promoted to Chief Revenue Officer as Starmind continues scaling globally, cementing its position as a leader in the Augmented Intelligence category.

Stefan Gass brings over two decades of experience leading high-growth teams at venture backed SaaS companies like Veeam and scaling teams into new markets at BCG, Microsoft and Oracle. At Starmind he joins the Executive Board and leads all marketing, inside sales, customer success and community functions. He will focus on Starmind's accelerated go to market, product-led growth and global scaling strategies.

Meanwhile Eric Storm is appointed as VP Sales, Americas and will lead Starmind's ambitious expansion into the US market, focused on enterprise businesses. He joins from Citrix, a leader in digital workspaces, where he was one of the key enterprise US sales leaders.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Stefan and Eric to Starmind," explained Oliver Muhr, CEO at Starmind. "Each bring unrivalled experience working at both high-growth startups and large scale enterprises, as well as impressive track records in growing companies and creating new categories in enterprise software. We see tremendous interest from corporations which seek to give individual employees the ability to leverage the collective human intelligence of the whole organization. With Starmind, employees can tap into self-learning neural networks that span across the company creating faster, more productive, more enjoyable and better quality work for end customers, employees and leadership alike.

Stefan Gass added "Starmind is paving the way in defining a new category, which is a natural evolution in the future of work as every large corporation today is going through fundamental shifts in their workforce. Our neural networks are helping enterprises harness human intelligence to unlock productivity and competitive advantages while facilitating knowledge-sharing and growth. Our customers have a significant opportunity to transform in the way they tap into their most valuable asset human knowledge and I am excited to help them realize that."

To date, Starmind has made more than 700 million knowledge connections worldwide at organizations such as Accenture, Telefónica and MunichRe, yielding over $1.4bn in productivity for its customers. It secured $15m in series A funding in 2018, holds a patent for its AI and was recently confirmed as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2019, following in the footsteps of organizations such as Dropbox, Instagram and Slack.

ENDS

About Starmind

Starmind unlocks real-time access to undocumented human knowledge, empowering people to leverage the collective human intelligence of networks, in real-time and with the right experts. Starmind believes the combined capabilities of humans is greater than any computing power available. Using self-learning algorithms that mimic the brain, we enable connections to people, skills, knowledge and solutions within corporations, communities, and the world at large. Starmind has tier-1 customers in over 100 countries including global consulting companies, leading automotive and engineering companies, Bayer, Telefónica, Swisscom, Munich Re, as well as knowledge networks in the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005636/en/

Contacts:

Marlin PR

Harry Foster

+44 20 7932 5580

starmind@marlinpr.com