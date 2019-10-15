A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on essentials for a successful route to market strategy. A route to market strategy, also known as a sales execution strategy provides a roadmap for companies to get their products from the factory or warehouse to the end-users, customers, or distributors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005475/en/

Essentials for a successful route to market strategy. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The primary objective of a route to market strategy is to ensure that the products reach the clients/customers in an efficient and effective manner, thereby ensuring satisfied customers and increased sales growth. Developing a high performing route to market strategy involves focusing on the right markets, with alignment to the behaviors and needs of the customers in those markets. To ensure success, it is vital to choose the right sales channels, products, and value propositions, which would consequently result in a company that delivers high revenues, profitability, and customer loyalty.

Are you leveraging the right and most profitable route to market strategy to reach your end-users? If you are not sure, request a free proposalto know how our route to market intelligence can help.

Start with the customers

Route to market intelligence involves identifying the depth of understanding that a company has to its customers, their expectations, behaviors, and needs. All route to market decisions largely depends on this kind of detailed information. To gain a better idea of what their customers want, businesses must interact directly with the customers through focused interviews, customer surveys, or prototype testing. Then, understand what makes the company's products or services add value to the customers. It is also critical to evaluate the best channels to reach out to the target customers.

Low-cost channels for improved profitability

Sales is an area of business that can have the greatest impact on profitability, especially if it includes selling some of the products through lower-cost channels. The challenge here is to understand which channels can be used for different customers. While some products and sales transactions require more complex and expensive channels, others can be maintained by lower- cost channels such as telesales. Therefore, utilizing the correct channels can significantly affect profitability.

Identify gaps in your business process and formulate the best strategies to win in the market. Get in touch with our experts to learn how our solutions can help you achieve this.

Balance between market penetration and control

Using a global market coverage route to market strategy with a mix of channels can result in channel conflict, margin erosion, and even dissatisfied customers. This is especially true when channels are not tightly controlled. To stay in control, it is crucial to identify these potential risks. For instance, several luxury brands maintain quality, stability, exclusiveness and, ultimately, high margins on a defined segment of the population. At the same time, they forgo the fact that they could probably sell ten times as many products as they manufacture, but at a cost to brand image and market position.

Products sold and channel should match

Businesses must ensure that the products that they sell and the channels that they choose are suited to each other. They must try to sell products through the channels that customers use to buy the product that is being sold. It is also necessary to resort to channels that give economic sense to the point of sale.

Ready to explore the best route to market strategies for your business? Request for more information

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005475/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us