Plymouth, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) (FSE: 4XA) (WKN: A2N8RH) ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of PRT-X1, a next level Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) drone. The PRT-X1 has been designed with the direct input of law enforcement, intelligence agencies, military, and rescue services to address the global requirement for a multi-role, state-of-the-art aerial platform.

"What started out as a simple drone platform to test our threat detection sensors has evolved into a state-of-the-art UAS from a performance, operational and safety perspective," stated Dana Wheeler, President and CEO of Plymouth Rock Technologies. "Intelligent drones with advanced sensor and detection technologies have long been confined to billion-dollar military programs that require tremendous logistics and inter-agency collaboration."

Built entirely from NATO-coalition sourced components, the PRT-X1 UAS platform will enable airborne visual weapon and object detection, facial recognition, with thermal and ultra-high-resolution capabilities. Combined with intuitive point and click flight planning and automatic anti-collision systems managed by artificial intelligence, allows the remote operator to concentrate on the mission at hand. Reimagining sensor capabilities found in military technologies has enabled PRT to deliver a truly unique and highly capable UAS drone for mission-critical operations. This overall capability will greatly enhance the efficiency of law enforcement, intelligence agencies, military, and rescue services.

"The prototype of the PRT-X1 was recently used by law enforcement and security agencies in the United Kingdom (UK) for a presidential protection detail over a five-day period," stated Carl Cagliarini, Vice President Business Development. "The UAS successfully completed key assigned tasks over five days, including night operations in inclement weather conditions."

PRT-X1 features include:

Made in Plymouth MA, USA commencing Q1 2020 - USA developed software

Integrated sensor packages to support law enforcement, military, and rescue services

Thermal detection combined with 4K HD real-time air-to-ground streaming

Artificial intelligence (AI) powered autonomous capability in support of manned and remote unmanned 'swarm' UAS missions

Adverse weather flight capable

Auto-avoid for all airspace environments

Genetec Mission Control AI compliant

PRT is in consultation with several agencies in Washington D.C. to enable law enforcement and rescue service agencies to acquire the PRT-X1 via the GSA (General Services Administration) and other associated US Government approved operational lease and purchase programs.

The production PRT-X1 will be unveiled live from the East 2019 International Security Conference (ISC), at the Javits Center in New York City on November 20-21.

Following ISC East, the PRT-X1 UAS will be submitted to the U.S Army's Unique Mission Cell Program, TSOA, for war-fighter evaluations in 2020.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

The Company is developing the next generation of threat detection solutions, with state-of-the-art technological advancements. Our advanced threat detection methods fuse artificial intelligence with augmented reality interfaces to eliminate human operating error. Plymouth Rock products, both airborne and land-based, will scan for threat items at greater "stand-off" distances than current existing technologies. Our unique radar imaging and signal processing technology creates new opportunities for remotely operated, none intrusive screening of crowds in real time.

Plymouth Rock's core technologies include: (1) A Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone ("MIRIAD"); (2) A compact microwave radar system for scanning shoe's ("Shoe-Scanner"); and (3) Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings and places, such as airports, shopping malls, schools and sports venues ("Wi-Ti").

www.plyrotech.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Dana Wheeler

President and CEO

+1-603-300-7933

info@plyrotech.com

Investor Information:

Tasso Baras

+1-778-477-6990

Forward Looking Statements



Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48727