Programs address common investor marketing and communications pain points in the capital markets

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Plexus Media announces the launch of its proprietary investor marketing programs tailored to help pre-IPOs and public companies showcase their investment opportunity and reach new investing and trading communities.

"After honing our process and programs for the last three years, we are thrilled to offer this set of programs that truly address the pain points present in the capital markets and investor communications sphere," said Lior Ishai, Chief Executive Officer of Plexus Media.

The six proprietary investor marketing programs address the challenges of many pre-IPOs and publicly-listed companies through innovative digital tactics. These programs are designed to:

Attract prospective retail investors to support companies' Series A, B, and C funding efforts

Syndicate a company's news and stock story to a growing network of over 300k engaged prospective investors

Increase stock awareness and engage with shareholders and investors using top social media platforms

Nurture and strengthen relations with shareholders and provide a steady flow of accurate and reliable communications

The programs focus on developing a stock story and utilizing Plexus Media's financial network and marketing technologies to syndicate it across multiple digital channels while complying with investment industry regulations.

About Plexus Media

Plexus Media is an investor marketing firm enabling new digital ways to share your investment story and attract potential retail investors. Plexus Media has been at the forefront of the investor marketing industry for the past three years and served companies in the finance, cannabis, technology, mining and online-gaming sectors.

Our programs and proprietary marketing technology help pre-IPOs and publicly-listed companies syndicate their investment story to multiple channels and generate media coverage and investor awareness. In a nutshell, we produce and distribute newsworthy content to attract, engage, and nurture relations with shareholders and prospective retail investors.

