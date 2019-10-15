Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets, will be granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The new patent covers the company's "Method and Apparatus to Track Gain Variation in Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM) Systems."





Advances in Edgewater's techniques enable Wi-Fi Network Slicing and wireless systems to deliver more effective, error-free reception and more efficient, data-rich transmission of signals. Edgewater Wireless holds the key to the next generation of Wi-Fi - Spectrum Slicing. In its simplest terms, Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing allows spectrum to be divided into multiple, concurrent channels within a single coverage area. For example, in the 2.4GHz ISM band, Spectrum Slicing can deliver Wi-Fi service simultaneously on up to 3 concurrent channels.

With Edgewater Wireless' patented radio architecture, Wi-Fi infrastructure becomes ready for the global proliferation of Wi-Fi devices both, modern and legacy. With over 3-billion Wi-Fi enabled devices added over the last 12-months, and ever more Wi-Fi enabled entertainment and IoT devices emerging, high-density Wi-Fi is everywhere.

IoT devices, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, security cameras and more are now all contending for Wi-Fi airtime. Edgewater's patented approach to Wi-Fi is making airtime more highly available for all of these devices.

According to a new market report on home Wi-Fi router and extender, published by Transparency Market Research the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market is expected to reach US$12.9 billion by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Edgewater's patented approach and expertise will enable silicon manufacturers to implement Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing on their platforms, dramatically reducing time to market for the next phase of residential Wi-Fi innovation -- high-density capacity management.

Andrew Skafel, President and CEO, stated: "We're pleased the USPTO continually recognizes innovation and this latest award fortifies our leading position in the next generation of Wi-Fi - Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing. As we begin to engage licensing opportunities, our expanding portfolio, combined with our team's expertise, is continuing our focus on generating shareholder value."

With 24+ patents, Edgewater's Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

