Fall Helicopter Hog Hunting Special Packages are Now Available at Helicopter Pig Hunting

Based in West Texas, Helicopter Pig Hunting Offers Year Round Feral Hog Heli Hunting Options

SAN ANGELO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / The founders of Helicopter Pig Hunting are pleased to announce that they are now offering a wide variety of fall helicopter hog hunting packages.

To check out the current lineup of hog heli hunting packages that are available throughout the fall and winter of 2019, please visit https://www.helicopterpighunting.com/hunting-packages/.

As a company spokesperson noted, wild hogs are one of the most destructive invasive species in the United States. About 2.6 million hogs are in Texas, where they cause around $52 million in agricultural damage each year.

To help alleviate the ongoing and troubling issues with feral hogs, Helicopter Pig Hunting offers a number of packages that will allow people to hunt for the boars from the air. They are currently the only company in the entire country that allows people to experience hunting feral boars from a helicopter all year long.

Now, with the launch of the new fall helicopter hog hunting specials, the founders hope that more people than ever will give the sport a try.

"Our Lodge is located 15 minutes from the San Angelo Texas Airport. We will pick you up and drop you off in our 40-foot motor coach equipped with satellite TV and WiFi," the spokesperson noted, adding that the company has 28 years of hunting experience along with a full time staff, a fleet of eight helicopters and 2.5 million acres of helihunting ground in Central and West Texas.

"When you book a Texas Helicopter Hog Hunt with us, you'll receive 5-star treatment. Our facilities and food are excellent, and we are able to accommodate small and large groups."

Even though the fall helicopter feral boar hunting packages were announced just recently, they are already attracting a lot of attention from experienced hog hunters, as well as those who want to give helihunting a try for the first time.

For instance, the 2019 fall special for two shooters that includes two hours of flight time is already getting a number of reservations; shooters must be 18 years or older and .556, a red dot scope, suppressor and ammo is included with this package.

Helicopter Pig Hunting is a year round helicopter hunting business in West Texas. With 2.5 million acres of land to hunt from, the company can service Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio hunters looking for a new experience. For more information, please visit https://www.helicopterpighunting.com/.

