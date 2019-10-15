The German developer and independent power producer claims it finished its latest solar project in the country about one month ahead of schedule.Cronimet Mining Power Solutions has completed a 1.13 MW rooftop PV array on a shopping center in Windhoek, Namibia. The project started generating electricity in the first week of October, the Starnberg-based company said. It employed local contractors to build the project, but it did not reveal which company supplied the 400 W PERC modules it used for the array on top of the Wernhil Park Mall in the Namibian capital. Cronimet develops, finances, owns ...

