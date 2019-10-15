CNH Industrial N.V.: IVECO BUS wins record order to supply 409 natural gas buses to Paris, France

IVECO BUS has won a record order to supply 409 Urbanway Natural Power (NP) buses to the Parisian Transport Authority, Ile-de-France Mobilités. The buses will be deployed on the public transport network which covers both the inner and outer suburbs of the Paris Region and will play a major part in the City's development plan for a diesel-free transport network.

London, October 15, 2019

This significant order is the result of a partnership between IVECO BUS, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), Ile-de-France Mobilités and CATP (French Public Transport Central Purchasing Office) and was announced at the recent National Public Transport Exhibition held in Nantes, France.

IVECO BUS will deliver the biogas-powered vehicles between 2020 and 2021. The Urbanway NP has a range of up to 400 kilometers and is therefore ideally suited to the requirements of the public transport network of the Greater Paris area.

Fueled by biomethane derived from recycled organic waste, the Urbanway NP delivers major environmental benefits, noise reduction and improved air quality. Fine particle emissions are reduced to almost zero and NOx emissions by more than a third. The Urbanway's natural gas engine cuts noise level by 50% improving travelling conditions for drivers, passengers and residents alike.

The use of this technology responds to the mobility challenges of tomorrow, today: air quality and climate protection are just two of the extra benefits obtained without compromising performance. European leader in natural gas vehicles for some 25 years, with this significant order the IVECO brand further confirms its leadership in alternative propulsion technologies providing a mature, virtuous and sustainable solution from well-to-wheel.

