Diazepam Market To Reach USD 1.27 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diazepam Market Size - USD 982.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.4 %, Diazepam Industry Trends- Advancements in the drug delivery methods, increasing investments for new product development.

Rising incidences of anxiety disorders, insomnia, & alcohol addiction, increasing investments on research & development, new product launches, increasing awareness for its safe application and various ongoing clinical trials are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Diazepam market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Diazepam market was valued at USD 982.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4%. Diazepam is utilized to calm indications of anxiety and alcohol withdrawal. This medication is likewise utilized to treat certain seizure problems and help loosen up muscles or ease muscle spasm. It is a benzodiazepine, which is from the class of medications known as central nervous system (CNS) depressants, which are used for the purpose of slowing down the nervous system. However this medication is strictly available only at doctor's prescription.

It has applications in the management of anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal, muscle spasms (relaxant), insomnia, and other nervous system associated illnesses. It is also used for healing panic disorders, or as preoperative sedation and light anesthesia. Several clinical trials has been conducted to evaluate its potency & efficacy in pediatric, adult and geriatric population. The rising prevalence of anxiety disorder, insomnia, psychotic disorders and over consumption of alcohol are the primary factors that trigger the growth of this medication industry. However the increasing drug abuse incidences, stringent regulatory scenarios due to its tendency of people getting addictions and the side effects of diazepam will hamper the growth of diazepam market.

The most commonly used brand of diazepam is valium, which has received FDA approval for two formulations, 5mg/ml injection and 2, 5 and 10mg tablets. There are several other clinical trials of diazepam ongoing such as, for alcohol withdrawal using diazepam injectable solution, for treatment of febrile seizures, for low back pain, epilepsy associated sicknesses, and for some other illnesses associated with infertility, molar surgeries among others.

Anxiety disorders is one of the top mental health issues in Middle East countries, such as UAE. In a North American survey on mental disorders, it was revealed that one in five Americans has an undiagnosed anxiety disorder, making it one of the most common mental problems across the globe. Anxiety is also snowballing in different regions globally, due to work stress, social media and social gatherings. Anxiety and psychotic disorder are becoming common and there has been extensive research going on focusing on it.

The untapped potential of emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players involved in diazepam market. Moreover, the advancements in the field of therapeutics in order to intensify the accuracy and reliability is expected to boost the market growth during forecasting period. However, stringent regulations regarding approvals, side effects associated with diazepam treatment, withdrawal symptoms, drug-drug interactions, limited awareness about the disorder, lack of improved diagnosis, and technological advances and high research and development investment are the major factors restraining the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing investments on clinical trials for multiple applications of this drug, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, some improvements in the reimbursement scenario, and rising awareness about multiple uses, least side effects of this drug are among the key factors propelling the growth of Diazepam market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Diazepam market on the basis of form of medication, application, end user and region:

Form of Medication Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016-2026)

Oral Solution

Rectal Gel

Injection

Tablet

2 mg



5 mg



10mg

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016-2026)

Anxiety Disorders

Alcohol Withdrawal

Muscle Spasms

Seizures

Sedation

Insomnia

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016-2026)

Geriatric

Pediatric

Adults

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

Further key findings from the report suggest

The rectal gel type segment of form of medication is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Tablets remains the chief revenue generating segment in global Diazepam market.

Prescription for mental disorders including depression, anxiety, insomnia, use of diazepam as a light anesthetic, use of diazepam by veterinarians on dogs to treat seizures, muscle relaxation and most importantly alcohol withdrawal, are among the key applications of diazepam contributing to the market growth.

Diazepam may have some habit forming tendency in the body, hence is strictly suggested to take only as per the prescription of doctor. For muscle spasm, it is suggested to take 2-10 mg 3 or 4 times a day in adults. While in older adults it is prescribed generally to be taken between 2 to 2.5 mg strength, 1 or 2 times a day. The dose can be increased or decreased as well by the doctor as per the patient responds to the drug. In children above the age of 6 months a dose of 1 to 2.5 mg, 3 or 4 times per day is suggested.

Numerous clinical trials are ongoing in its final stages to test the effects of diazepam on disorders other than currently known in the medical industry, such as for treating females patients with high tone pelvic floor dysfunction, behavioral emergency and acute agitation, efficacy and safety levels while using to treat Epilepsies, both partial and complex partial.

Reduced costs and increased reliability of diazepam drugs has allowed this industry to flourish for research applications as well as healthcare applications such as clinical developments, and more improved products.

North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in Diazepam market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 376.4 million in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of awareness about mental disorders, state-of-art medications, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements for mental disorder based medications, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about alcohol withdrawal treatment and medications, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Diazepam in this region.

remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in Diazepam market. The geographical segment accounted for in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of awareness about mental disorders, state-of-art medications, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements for mental disorder based medications, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about alcohol withdrawal treatment and medications, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Diazepam in this region. The global Diazepam market is highly fragmented with major players like Pfizer, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Roche, Merck KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health, AbbVie, Mayne Pharma, and Vintage Pharms., collectively constituting a competitive market.

