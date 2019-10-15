ThoughtSpot Atlas Marketplace features data, technology, and industry offerings pre-built by partners, that provide ready-to-go solutions for organizations built on search AI-driven analytics platform

Business today moves faster than ever before, underpinned by the explosion of data that is transforming every enterprise in every industry. To help organizations immediately leverage this data to create value, ThoughtSpot, the leader in search and AI-driven analytics, announced today the launch of the ThoughtSpot Atlas Marketplace, a directory of solutions and technologies built by partners to provide turnkey solutions for customers and prospects looking for fast-time-value from ThoughtSpot.

The ThoughtSpot Atlas Marketplace is launching 30+ solutions from leading technology companies, global system integrators, consultants, and data providers, like Snowflake, Nielsen, Wipro, TCS, Cognizant, Accenture, and more, all leveraging ThoughtSpot's search and AI-driven analytics platform. Organizations can utilize these solutions to target critical analytics workloads, giving them immediate value from their data.

Solutions in the ThoughtSpot Atlas Marketplace fall into three categories:

Technology Integrations: Today's data ecosystem is complex, and customers want to ensure that they're selecting a technology stack that works. The ThoughtSpot Atlas Marketplace offers purpose-built integrated solutions with strategic technology partners, such as Snowflake, to empower organizations with a more robust technology stack that delivers proven value to business users.

"The domain knowledge and experience in driving predictable and successful outcomes for our customers come from our partner community," said Toni Adams, ThoughtSpot VP of Channels and Alliances. "It is great to see broad adoption and representation of the industry in the ThoughtSpot Atlas Marketplace giving our customers a solution-resource to fast track to value."

