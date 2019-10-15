Atos International: ABS Group and Atos collaborate to deliver first end-to-end IT/OT cybersecurity solution for global marine and offshore operations

Collaboration addresses new business imperative to improve control and visibility of emerging cyber risks across the maritime value chain

Houston and Irving, Texas - Paris, France - October 15, 2019 - ABS Group of Companies, Inc.at the earliest stages of asset design and development, making cyber risk management a consistent and integral part of operations from the beginning.

"Cyber security is the new frontier in marine and offshore safety," says Ian Bramson, Global Head of Cybersecurity at ABS Group. "As these assets become more digital, the industry must be ready to deal with a broader range of threats. Atos is a digital transformation leader in cloud-based cybersecurity and high-performance computing. Working together, we are able to deliver a converged IT/OT solution for safer, more secure assets and operations."

As owners and operators look to reap the benefits of increased automation and digitalization, they are also more exposed to cyber threats that could have serious consequences to operations and the safety of people and the environment. This drives the need for better control, visibility and management of cyber risks in maritime operations.

"Historically, OT and IT acted as stand-alone systems in the maritime industry. Uniting Atos' established cybersecurity expertise with ABS' marine and offshore operational expertise provides a new industry solution in securing both IT and OT assets, devices and networks," says Jerome Sandrini, Senior Vice President and Head of Big Data and Cybersecurity, Atos North America. "We look forward to working with ABS Group to provide converged cyber security management that combines the physical OT systems with IT's real-time digital operations to protect personnel, company, cargo and the environment from the evolving threat landscape and prevent unwanted incidents from occurring."



ABS Group's portfolio of cyber security solutions provides risk-based capabilities at every stage of cyber defense and includes the proprietary Cyber Risk Reduction and Cyber Risk Rating (CybeR2) program to help clients assess, understand and control their cyber risk. The CybeR2 Program builds on the ABS FCI Cyber Risk method developed with the Maritime Security Center, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security Center of Excellence.

Atos is the world's third largest managed security services provider with significant experience in IT and the new cybersecurity challenges presented by IT/OT convergence as well as IoT.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

About ABS Group

ABS Group of Companies, Inc. (www.abs-group.com), through its operating subsidiaries, provides data-driven risk and reliability solutions and technical services that help clients confirm the safety, integrity, quality and environmental efficiency of critical assets and operations. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ABS Group operates with more than 1,300 professionals in over 25 countries serving the industrial manufacturing, oil, gas and chemical, marine, offshore and government sectors. ABS Group is a subsidiary of ABS, a leading marine and offshore classification society.

