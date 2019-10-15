Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Announces Three Major Fortune 100 Companies Entering into Development of the Battery Expansion Sensor

The new and emerging applications of Flexpoint's battery expansion sensor will be at the forefront of battery safety implementation

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) announces collaboration with three fortune 100 companies involving the battery expansion sensor. The overall testing phases range from six to nine months. With confidentiality agreements in place, Flexpoint is now in development with these and other companies to integrate the Battery Expansion Sensor (BXS) into their products.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. has designed a low cost, viable solution. The battery expansion sensor is becoming a viable solution for manufacturing for many devices at low cost. Designed to detect the dangerous expansion and stop a Lithium ion or Lithium polymer battery from charging or discharging, the Flexpoint battery expansion sensor was created to prevent thermal runaway-how most battery fires occur. The battery expansion sensor can detect a swollen battery and take appropriate action, effectively shutting it down and sending a notice to the user that the battery is no longer safe.

"Worldwide corporations have confirmed the tremendous capabilities and potential of the battery expansion sensor in multiple sectors, including smart phones, IPADS and other electronic devices. The global acceptance Flexpoint's swell technology is achieving has rapidly gained traction, highlighting the sensor's multifaceted functions. We anticipate a dramatic increase in revenue in the fourth quarter and continued ramping going forward," said Clark Mower, CEO of Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

