Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W9NW ISIN: GB00BP0S1D85 Ticker-Symbol: P3P 
Frankfurt
15.10.19
09:04 Uhr
2,710 Euro
+0,020
+0,74 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,662
2,808
16:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BCA MARKETPLACE
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC2,710+0,74 %