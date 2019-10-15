The sports coaching platform market size is expected to post a CAGR close to 33% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The growing focus on video analytics is one of the major reasons for the growth of sports coaching platform market. Video analytics platforms have become a prominent tool for analyzing player performance and streamlining team functioning. These platforms facilitate decision making and training for managers and directors of sports clubs, leagues, and associations. The growing popularity of video analytics is also attributed to the rising adoption of sports software. The increasing popularity and dipping prices of video analytics platforms are fueling their adoption in various developing economies such as India and Brazil.

As per Technavio, the growth in the use of wearable devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Sports Coaching Platform Market: Growth in Use of Wearable Devices

There has been a significant rise in the adoption of wearable devices over the years, led by technological advances in the global sports market. Wearable devices, including Fitbit trackers and smartwatches, have inbuilt sensors that enable athletes and coaches to monitor and track their activities. Specialized wearables are available for boxers, basketball players, and volleyball players that measure the performance of players and send out alerts. The data gathered through wearables helps coaches in developing insights using sports analytics platforms. Thus, the growth in use of wearable devices will drive the growth of the sports coaching platforms market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growth in the use of wearable devices, other factors such as the increase in investments in sports technology startups, and the advent of visual technologies for coaching will have a positive impact on the sports coaching platform market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Sports Coaching Platform Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the sports coaching platform market by end-user (professional and non-professional) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the sports coaching platform market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the increase in technological advances, and the rising number of investments in the market.

