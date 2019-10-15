Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2019
15.10.2019 | 16:16
(44 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for six months period to 30 June 2019

PR Newswire

London, October 15

14 October 2019

Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2019

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2019. Operational costs for the period amounted to £82k compared to £113k for the 6 months to June 2018.

The company is continuing with the promotion of companies from the UK and EU within the gulf region and the company continues to seek medium to long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to intend to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The company is continuing to see a slowing down of opportunities within Dubai due to the changes in the countries banking regulations, which has been further impacted by the continued delay and uncertainty around BREXIT, affecting both the UK and the EU.



14thOctober 2019

David Barnett
Chairman




Globe Capital Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 June 2019

6 months
ended
30 June 2019		6 months
ended
30 June 2018		Year ended
31 December
2018
GBP '000GBP '000GBP '000
Revenue---
Other Income6-6
Gross Profit---
Administrative Expenses(82)(113)(219)
Profit / (Loss) from Operations(76)(113)(213)
Finance Costs---
Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation(76)(113)(213)
Taxation---
Other Comprehensive Loss---
Profit / (Loss) for the period(76)(113)(213)
Earning / (Loss) per share
Basic & Diluted (pence)(0.03)p(0.05)p(0.09)p




Globe Capital Limited
Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2018

30 June
2019		30 June
2018		31 December
2018
GBP '000GBP '000GBP '000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment92116
Investments141414
Loans Receivable--25
Current assets
Prepayments225748
Cash and cash equivalents1216957
Other debtors and receivables146126110
Total Assets203387270
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables130138162
Accruals3844-
Financial Liabilities - Borrowings---
Creditors: falling due after more than one year
Amounts due to directors171114
Amounts due to a shareholder---
Total Liabilities185193176
Net Assets1819494
Shareholders' Equity
Share Capital645645645
Reserves(627)(451)(551)
Total Equity1819494




Globe Capital Limited
Statement of Cash Flows
Period ended 30 June 2018

6 months
ended
30 June 2019		6 months
ended
30 June 2018		Year ended
31 December
2018
GBP '000GBP '000GBP '000
Profit/(Loss) before tax(76)(113)(213)
Adjustment:
Other income--5
Depreciation--(7)
Operating profit/(loss)(76)(113)(215)
Cash flows from operating activities
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables3(177)(40)
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables67(13)
Amounts due to Directors3(21)(18)
Share based payments--
Cash utilised in operations(64)(304)(286)
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received6-6
Loans receivable13-(136)
Purchase of tangible assets-(21)(21)
Net cash from investing activities19(21)(151)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issue of new shares-450450
Amounts due to a shareholder-(14)(14)
Net cash from financing activities-436436
(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents(45)111(1)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period575858
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1216957
Cash at Bank C/F1216957




The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £113,000 (2018: loss £113,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2018: 222,586,419).

The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information

Globe Capital Limited
David Barnett
Chairman
+1-855-280-6793


CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Brian Stockbridge
First Sentinel Corporate Finance
Suite 12A
55 Park Lane
Mayfair, London
W1K 1NA
Tel +44 (0) 207 183 7405
E-mail: Brian@first-sentinel.com


