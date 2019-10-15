Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for six months period to 30 June 2019
London, October 15
14 October 2019
Globe Capital Limited
("Globe Capital" or the "Company")
Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2019
Chairman's Statement
Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2019. Operational costs for the period amounted to £82k compared to £113k for the 6 months to June 2018.
The company is continuing with the promotion of companies from the UK and EU within the gulf region and the company continues to seek medium to long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to intend to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.
The company is continuing to see a slowing down of opportunities within Dubai due to the changes in the countries banking regulations, which has been further impacted by the continued delay and uncertainty around BREXIT, affecting both the UK and the EU.
14thOctober 2019
David Barnett
Chairman
Globe Capital Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 June 2019
|6 months
ended
30 June 2019
|6 months
ended
30 June 2018
|Year ended
31 December
2018
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|Revenue
|-
|-
|-
|Other Income
|6
|-
|6
|Gross Profit
|-
|-
|-
|Administrative Expenses
|(82)
|(113)
|(219)
|Profit / (Loss) from Operations
|(76)
|(113)
|(213)
|Finance Costs
|-
|-
|-
|Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation
|(76)
|(113)
|(213)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|-
|Other Comprehensive Loss
|-
|-
|-
|Profit / (Loss) for the period
|(76)
|(113)
|(213)
|Earning / (Loss) per share
|Basic & Diluted (pence)
|(0.03)p
|(0.05)p
|(0.09)p
Globe Capital Limited
Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2018
|30 June
2019
|30 June
2018
|31 December
2018
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|9
|21
|16
|Investments
|14
|14
|14
|Loans Receivable
|-
|-
|25
|Current assets
|Prepayments
|22
|57
|48
|Cash and cash equivalents
|12
|169
|57
|Other debtors and receivables
|146
|126
|110
|Total Assets
|203
|387
|270
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|130
|138
|162
|Accruals
|38
|44
|-
|Financial Liabilities - Borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|Creditors: falling due after more than one year
|Amounts due to directors
|17
|11
|14
|Amounts due to a shareholder
|-
|-
|-
|Total Liabilities
|185
|193
|176
|Net Assets
|18
|194
|94
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share Capital
|645
|645
|645
|Reserves
|(627)
|(451)
|(551)
|Total Equity
|18
|194
|94
Globe Capital Limited
Statement of Cash Flows
Period ended 30 June 2018
|6 months
ended
30 June 2019
|6 months
ended
30 June 2018
|Year ended
31 December
2018
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|GBP '000
|Profit/(Loss) before tax
|(76)
|(113)
|(213)
|Adjustment:
|Other income
|-
|-
|5
|Depreciation
|-
|-
|(7)
|Operating profit/(loss)
|(76)
|(113)
|(215)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
|3
|(177)
|(40)
|Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
|6
|7
|(13)
|Amounts due to Directors
|3
|(21)
|(18)
|Share based payments
|-
|-
|Cash utilised in operations
|(64)
|(304)
|(286)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Interest received
|6
|-
|6
|Loans receivable
|13
|-
|(136)
|Purchase of tangible assets
|-
|(21)
|(21)
|Net cash from investing activities
|19
|(21)
|(151)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Issue of new shares
|-
|450
|450
|Amounts due to a shareholder
|-
|(14)
|(14)
|Net cash from financing activities
|-
|436
|436
|(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(45)
|111
|(1)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|57
|58
|58
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|12
|169
|57
|Cash at Bank C/F
|12
|169
|57
The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.
Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £113,000 (2018: loss £113,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2018: 222,586,419).
The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.
