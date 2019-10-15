Globe Capital Limited - Interim Results for six months period to 30 June 2019

14 October 2019



Globe Capital Limited

("Globe Capital" or the "Company")

Interim Results for the six months period to 30 June 2019

Chairman's Statement

Globe Capital Limited is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months period to 30 June 2019. Operational costs for the period amounted to £82k compared to £113k for the 6 months to June 2018.

The company is continuing with the promotion of companies from the UK and EU within the gulf region and the company continues to seek medium to long term investments in businesses that exhibit growth potential. The Company continues to intend to be an active investor in situations where the Company can make a clear contribution to the growth and development of the investment.

The company is continuing to see a slowing down of opportunities within Dubai due to the changes in the countries banking regulations, which has been further impacted by the continued delay and uncertainty around BREXIT, affecting both the UK and the EU.







14thOctober 2019



David Barnett

Chairman







Globe Capital Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 June 2019

6 months

ended

30 June 2019 6 months

ended

30 June 2018 Year ended

31 December

2018 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Revenue - - - Other Income 6 - 6 Gross Profit - - - Administrative Expenses (82) (113) (219) Profit / (Loss) from Operations (76) (113) (213) Finance Costs - - - Profit / (Loss) Before Taxation (76) (113) (213) Taxation - - - Other Comprehensive Loss - - - Profit / (Loss) for the period (76) (113) (213) Earning / (Loss) per share Basic & Diluted (pence) (0.03)p (0.05)p (0.09)p







Globe Capital Limited

Balance Sheet as at 30 June 2018

30 June

2019 30 June

2018 31 December

2018 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 9 21 16 Investments 14 14 14 Loans Receivable - - 25 Current assets Prepayments 22 57 48 Cash and cash equivalents 12 169 57 Other debtors and receivables 146 126 110 Total Assets 203 387 270 Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 130 138 162 Accruals 38 44 - Financial Liabilities - Borrowings - - - Creditors: falling due after more than one year Amounts due to directors 17 11 14 Amounts due to a shareholder - - - Total Liabilities 185 193 176 Net Assets 18 194 94 Shareholders' Equity Share Capital 645 645 645 Reserves (627) (451) (551) Total Equity 18 194 94







Globe Capital Limited

Statement of Cash Flows

Period ended 30 June 2018

6 months

ended

30 June 2019 6 months

ended

30 June 2018 Year ended

31 December

2018 GBP '000 GBP '000 GBP '000 Profit/(Loss) before tax (76) (113) (213) Adjustment: Other income - - 5 Depreciation - - (7) Operating profit/(loss) (76) (113) (215) Cash flows from operating activities (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 3 (177) (40) Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 6 7 (13) Amounts due to Directors 3 (21) (18) Share based payments - - Cash utilised in operations (64) (304) (286) Cash flows from investing activities Interest received 6 - 6 Loans receivable 13 - (136) Purchase of tangible assets - (21) (21) Net cash from investing activities 19 (21) (151) Cash flows from financing activities Issue of new shares - 450 450 Amounts due to a shareholder - (14) (14) Net cash from financing activities - 436 436 (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (45) 111 (1) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 57 58 58 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 12 169 57 Cash at Bank C/F 12 169 57







The financial information set out above has not been reviewed or audited by the company's auditors.

Basic and diluted profit per share is calculated by dividing the loss for the period of £113,000 (2018: loss £113,000) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 255,919,752 (2018: 222,586,419).



The directors of Globe Capital Limited accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information



David Barnett

Chairman

+1-855-280-6793





CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:



Brian Stockbridge

First Sentinel Corporate Finance

Suite 12A

55 Park Lane

Mayfair, London

W1K 1NA

Tel +44 (0) 207 183 7405

E-mail: Brian@first-sentinel.com



