Scanship Holding ASA: Scanship acquires ETIA - Transaction has been completed

Reference is made to the notice to the stock exchange dated 28.08.19 regarding the acquisition of ETIA Ecotechnologies ("ETIA" or the "Company").

The transaction has now been completed. Scanship has as part of the closing issued 3 888 041 new shares in SSHIP to the sellers of ETIA. The new share capital of SSHIP is after the share issue NOK 10 006 356.60, and total number outstanding shares are 100 063 566.

SSHIP has also issued convertible loans for EUR 4 179 000 in total, in respect of a 9 months' seller credit. The conversion may be elected by the sellers, and the conversion price will be NOK 19.33 per share.

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



