Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
Tradegate
15.10.19
10:30 Uhr
1,575 Euro
-0,030
-1,87 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,580
1,605
18:26
15.10.2019 | 16:29
(108 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Scanship Holding ASA: Scanship acquires ETIA - Transaction has been completed

Reference is made to the notice to the stock exchange dated 28.08.19 regarding the acquisition of ETIA Ecotechnologies ("ETIA" or the "Company").

The transaction has now been completed. Scanship has as part of the closing issued 3 888 041 new shares in SSHIP to the sellers of ETIA. The new share capital of SSHIP is after the share issue NOK 10 006 356.60, and total number outstanding shares are 100 063 566.

SSHIP has also issued convertible loans for EUR 4 179 000 in total, in respect of a 9 months' seller credit. The conversion may be elected by the sellers, and the conversion price will be NOK 19.33 per share.

For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)