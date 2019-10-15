Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on competitive intelligence solution for an IT services provider. This article highlights how Infiniti's experts helped an IT services provider to meet their immediate priorities and attain faster time to market. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client reduce operational cost by 13% and enhance market share by 22%.

Security threats, data protection issues, and skill gaps are increasing challenges for companies operating in the IT services industry. Also, companies in the IT services industry are facing difficulties in ensuring the safety of user-data and delivering projects on time. Owing to such challenges, companies are encountering a huge dip in profit margins and losing market share to their competitors. As such, IT service providers are approaching firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution.

Challenges Faced by the Client

The client is an IT services provider based out of Germany. The company encountered a steady decline in profit margins for two consecutive years. They even faced immense competition from other IT service providers in Germany. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitive intelligence solution. Other key challenges the client wanted to address through this engagement are mentioned below:

Challenge 1: Identify technologies and processes leveraged by their competitors to tackle security threats in the industry

Challenge 2: Find the right business partners to outsource their projects at times of immediate requirements.

Solutions Offered

By leveraging company profiling and analysis solution, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to examine their top ten competitors and analyze their current market position, end-users, and profit margins. Also, the experts conducted a risk assessment study, where they analyzed operational and security risks facing companies in the German IT services industry. Furthermore, by conducting a competitive benchmarking study, the experts helped the client to identify areas where their competitors were doing well and struggling.

The insights obtained from Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the client to identify strategies and processes undertaken by the top companies in the German IT services industry to tackle the rising industry challenges. Also, the experts helped the client to implement a regulated privacy protection system to protect user data and information. In addition, the solutions offered helped the client to:

Meet their immediate priorities and attain faster time to market

Identify their competitors' business strategies and plans

