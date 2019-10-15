The "Tourism Destination Market Insights: Eastern Europe (2019) Analysis of destination markets, infrastructure and attractions, and risks and opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is part of the Destination Market Insights Series. These reports provide an in-depth analysis of a tourist destination and its key source markets, as well as an assessment of the trends and issues in the covered destination market, in this case Eastern Europe.

This insight report includes an analysis of source markets, infrastructure and attractions, and assesses the risks and opportunities for Eastern Europe as a destination market.

Key Highlights

Leisure is the key purpose for visiting Eastern Europe and this type of travel grew with a CAGR of 8.76% between 2014 and 2018. Eastern Europe offers a variety of cheap accommodation options and activities, perfect for people who are budget-conscious.

Business travel has grown almost as quickly as leisure in the last few years, with a CAGR of 7.15% between 2014 and 2018. However, it still remains far behind Western Europe. Russia fell into recession in 2015 and 2016 so business travel has struggled, especially with its sanctions because of the annexation of Crimea.

Tourist arrivals in Eastern Europe have been fluctuating during the past decade, mainly due to political and economic tensions. However, they are expected to grow in all Eastern European countries in the next five years, even if disproportionately; more than 29 million people visited Russia in 2018, whereas only 167,700 people visited Belarus.

Key Topics Covered

Overview

The Countries of Eastern Europe

Country Snapshot

Eastern Europe in 2018

Key Trends

Key Project in Each Market

New International Flights

Types of Tourism

Health, Wellness, and Spa

Adventure and Eco-tourism

City Breaks

Country Focus: Russia

City Profile Vladivostok St Petersburg

Country Focus: Poland

City Profile Gdansk

Country Focus: Hungary

City Profile Budapest

Regional Risk and SWOT Analysis

Appendix

