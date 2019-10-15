The E-learning market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR close to 15% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing emphasis on personalized learning is one of the key factors expected to propel the demand in the forthcoming years. Personalized learning prioritizes the requirements of individual learners while developing the course curriculum and learning content. The rising adoption of digital technology and Internet-enabled devices in the education sector have been major contributors to the increasing popularity of personalized learning in the advanced and emerging economies of Europe. Various e-learning vendors have been providing customized learning tools for educational institutions to customize curriculum as per the learning patterns of the students. Thus, the rising emphasis on the incorporation of personalized learning in the conventional curriculum will lead to the growth of the E-learning market in Europe.

As per Technavio, the rising prominence of data analytics in E-learning, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

E-Learning Market in Europe: Rising Prominence of Data Analytics in E-Learning

Personalized learning systems are incorporating data analytics solutions in tandem with the course content to ensure effective performance monitoring for various stakeholders of the education industry including students, parents, and teachers. With the embedding of software analytics in e-learning, institutional and individual learners can track and analyze their real-time performance and learning progress. These factors will drive the e-learning market in Europe.

"Apart from the prominence of data analytics in e-learning, the increasing support for digital learning through government initiatives and the rise in adoption of digital platform-enabled education are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

E-Learning Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the E-learning market in Europeby end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12), product (packaged content and solutions) and geographical regions (the UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe).

The UK region led the market in 2018, followed by Germany and Rest of Europe respectively. During the forecast period, the UK region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing shift toward personalized education and rising support from the UK government.

