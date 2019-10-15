Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2019
15.10.2019 | 17:01
(52 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, October 14

SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Unit 6 ,Orchard Mews ,42 Orchard Road
Highgate, London N6 5TR


Secured Property Developments plc
Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1stJanuary 2019 to 30thJune 2019
Registered number 2055395

Chairman's Statement

We continue to be frustrated by the lack of suitable propositions in our price range with competition as fierce as ever.

We had hoped that the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit might have dampened the market sufficiently to enable us to recommend a purchase, but if anything, the sub million pound market has got even stronger, as investors search for a safe haven for their hard earned cash.

We will continue to trawl the auction and private treaty markets in the hope that something will eventually fall into place.

John P Townsend
CHAIRMAN
7thOctober 2019


Unaudited profit and loss account
for the period from 1stJanuary 2019 to 30thJune 2019

2019201920182018
££££
Turnover--
Cost of sales--
________________
Gross profit--
Administrative expenses
Exceptional Item		(43,076)
-		(47,785)
-
________________
Operating (loss)/profit(43,076)(47,785)
Interest receivable-13,462
Interest payable--
________________
-13,462
________________
(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation(43,076)(34,323)
Taxation--
________________
(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation(43,076)(34,323)
================
(Loss) per share(2.16)p(1.72)p
================


Secured Property Developments plc
Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1st January to 30thJune 2019
Can be compared with those for the same period as follows:-


Unaudited Balance sheet
at 30thJune 2019

2019201920182018
££££
Fixed assets
Tangible assets--
Current assets
Debtors7,69318,740
Cash at bank and in hand536,749627,308
________________
544,442646,048
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year(33,503)(34,614)
________________
Net current assets510,939611,434
________________
Total assets less current liabilities510,939611,434
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year--
________________
Net assets510,939611,434
================
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital418,861418,861
Share premium account3,4733,473
Profit and loss account88,605189,100
________________
Shareholders' funds510,939611,434
================

© 2019 PR Newswire