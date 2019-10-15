SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Half-year Report
PR Newswire
London, October 14
SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Unit 6 ,Orchard Mews ,42 Orchard Road
Highgate, London N6 5TR
Secured Property Developments plc
Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1stJanuary 2019 to 30thJune 2019
Registered number 2055395
Chairman's Statement
We continue to be frustrated by the lack of suitable propositions in our price range with competition as fierce as ever.
We had hoped that the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit might have dampened the market sufficiently to enable us to recommend a purchase, but if anything, the sub million pound market has got even stronger, as investors search for a safe haven for their hard earned cash.
We will continue to trawl the auction and private treaty markets in the hope that something will eventually fall into place.
John P Townsend
CHAIRMAN
7thOctober 2019
Unaudited profit and loss account
for the period from 1stJanuary 2019 to 30thJune 2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Turnover
|-
|-
|Cost of sales
|-
|-
|________
|________
|Gross profit
|-
|-
|Administrative expenses
Exceptional Item
|(43,076)
-
|(47,785)
-
|________
|________
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(43,076)
|(47,785)
|Interest receivable
|-
|13,462
|Interest payable
|-
|-
|________
|________
|-
|13,462
|________
|________
|(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation
|(43,076)
|(34,323)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|________
|________
|(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation
|(43,076)
|(34,323)
|========
|========
|(Loss) per share
|(2.16)p
|(1.72)p
|========
|========
Secured Property Developments plc
Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1st January to 30thJune 2019
Can be compared with those for the same period as follows:-
Unaudited Balance sheet
at 30thJune 2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|£
|£
|£
|£
|Fixed assets
|Tangible assets
|-
|-
|Current assets
|Debtors
|7,693
|18,740
|Cash at bank and in hand
|536,749
|627,308
|________
|________
|544,442
|646,048
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(33,503)
|(34,614)
|________
|________
|Net current assets
|510,939
|611,434
|________
|________
|Total assets less current liabilities
|510,939
|611,434
|Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
|-
|-
|________
|________
|Net assets
|510,939
|611,434
|========
|========
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|418,861
|418,861
|Share premium account
|3,473
|3,473
|Profit and loss account
|88,605
|189,100
|________
|________
|Shareholders' funds
|510,939
|611,434
|========
|========