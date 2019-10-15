Trintech, Inc.: Trintech to Sponsor the 2019 Finance Leadership Forum: The Evolving Role of the CFO

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced that it is sponsoring the 2019 Finance Leadership Forum: The Evolving Role of the CFO in Dallas on October 16th. Whether its networking and benchmarking with industry peers, learning from thought-leaders or finding a solution partner that meets the criteria for an upcoming initiative - this forum is designed for attendees to connect with an exclusive network of industry professionals to discuss the evolving role of the CFO.

During the event, Robert Michlewicz, Chief Strategy Officer at Trintech, will be speaking on the panel discussion, "CFO Reimagined: Profiling the Future CFO," from 10:40am - 11:25am. During the panel discussion, Michlewicz will discuss how an evolving technology landscape and competitive talent market is changing the role of the CFO. In addition, attendees will have the chance to meet the Trintech team and discuss how Trintech's solutions can benefit their organization in the exhibitor hall.

Over 300,000 users across more than 3,500 companies, including the majority of the Fortune 100, have partnered with Trintech to increase their efficiency and effectiveness, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across their finance and accounting processes.

For further information about the 2019 Finance Leadership Forum: The Evolving Role of the CFO or to register, click here.

####

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® Platform, Adra® Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS®, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

1 (972) 739-1680

Kelli.Shoevlin@trintech.com

SOURCE: Trintech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562973/Trintech-to-Sponsor-the-2019-Finance-Leadership-Forum-The-Evolving-Role-of-the-CFO