Technavio has been monitoring the global courier, express, and parcel market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 90.63 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005811/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global courier, express, and parcel market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 146-page research report with TOC on "Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Customer type (B2B, B2C, and C2C), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing contract manufacturing of FMCGs in emerging markets. In addition, the growing cross-border trade in developing economies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the courier, express, and parcel market.

Consumer durables can be categorized based on fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) and slow-moving goods. BRICS nations contribute the largest share to the consumer goods market, whereas Asian countries such as Thailand, Korea, China, and Taiwan hold prime positions in the manufacturing sector. This is due to the growing penetration of electronic devices, changing lifestyles, and availability of multiple online payment methods. This will boost the demand for online products and need for shipments adding benefit to the CEP industry through the delivery of these goods. Thus, the growth of contract manufacturing of FMCGs in emerging markets is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Companies:

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as local courier service, nationwide courier service, and bike messenger. The company offers complete LTL and truckload carrier freight services.

Allied Express Transport

Allied Express Transport is headquartered in Australia and manufactures and offers products through global business units comprising of courier services, taxi truck services, and local distribution services. The company offers customized courier solutions, based on the cost and time criticality.

Aramex International LLC

Aramex International LLC is headquartered in UAE and has business operations under various segments, namely international express, freight forwarding, domestic express, and logistics. The company offers services such as document storage, catalogue shipping services, and visa services.

BDP International Inc.

BDP International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through various segments including lead logistics, 4PL, transportation services, analytics and optimization, and visibility tools. The company offers customized courier solutions to customers.

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers products through business segments such as courier services. The company offers air and ground transportation and distribution of packages.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Courier, Express, and Parcel Customer type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

B2B

B2C

C2C

Courier, Express, and Parcel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US by delivery (ground, express, and deferred) and parcel (B2C, B2B, and C2C).

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market by deployment (indoor and outdoor) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005811/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com