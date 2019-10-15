Investors, Entrepreneurs and Publicly-Traded Cannabis Companies Convene to Discuss the Current State of the Cannabis Industry

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, and the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), a Canadian listing exchange, announced that they will host a Cannabis Investor Day at OTC Markets Group's New York City headquarters on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The daylong conference is designed to support publicly-traded cannabis companies in the globalization of their capital markets and business development strategies.

This signature program provides investors and innovators in the cannabis space with exclusive access to market operators, industry experts and C-suite executives of publicly-traded cannabis companies for thought-provoking discussions about the current state of the cannabis industry. Industry leaders will share best practices, address challenges facing the cannabis industry and provide insight on OTC Market Group's alliance with the Canadian Securities Exchange to support the growth of the cannabis ecosystem.

"We're excited to host a dynamic group of influencers who are driving change and growth in the cannabis space," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Over 200 cannabis-related companies cross-trade in the U.S. and have chosen our OTCQX and OTCQB markets as a more cost-effective alternative in which to raise capital, build global investor awareness and gain secondary access to U.S. investors. The exponential growth we see in publicly-traded cannabis securities underscores the willingness of these companies to provide more efficient trading and enhanced disclosure for investors."

The day-long event will kick-off with a fireside chat featuring Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group and Richard Carleton CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange, moderated by Bloomberg Cannabis Reporter, Kristine Owram.

The program will also include presentations by the following cannabis companies:

• Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF)

• Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF)

• Ayr Strategies Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRSF)

• TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF)

• Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF)

• Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF)

• iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF)

Discussions will focus on:

• Cannabis and the global regulatory environment

• Accessing capital in North America and Canada

• State of the global regulatory environment for cannabis

• Impacts of the Safe Banking Act for the cannabis industry

• Investor appetite for cannabis in the U.S. and in Canada

• Development strategies for today's cannabis companies

"Our partnership with the OTC Markets Group is a key part of the capital formation process for companies in the cannabis sector in North America and beyond", said Richard Carleton, CSE CEO commented. "With a Canadian public listing, companies gain access to prospectus-exempt capital raising opportunities in the US, as well as the deepest pool of secondary market liquidity in the world. We are delighted to be hosting the industry at this important gathering of industry leaders."

Following the event, there will be a cocktail reception and opportunity for networking with Canadian and U.S. colleagues.

To register for the conference and view the complete program agenda, please click here.

About OTC Markets Group and the CSE North American capital and visibility solution

OTC Markets Group and the CSE visibility solution offers issuers the CSE's IPO listing and trading services, coupled with enhanced U.S. disclosure distribution and secondary trading on OTC Markets' OTCQX Best Market/OTCQB Venture Market. Both OTC Markets Group and the CSE emphasize simple processes and fixed fee structures that remove much of the cost, time and complexity typically associated with going public on an exchange. This unique alliance offers an efficient alternative for cannabis companies seeking to raise capital, build global investor awareness and have their shares trade in two of the world's largest financial markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is a rapidly-growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE fosters positive working relationships with issuers, providing superior responsiveness to their specific needs. It offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector stable of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The exchange strongly supports entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

The CSE has more than 500 listings and offers trading services for Canadian-listed securities. Its issuers, which are active in diverse industries such as cannabis, technology and mining, have raised more than $5.1 billion in the last 12 months. The exchange was founded in 2004 and has corporate offices in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit www.thecse.com and our blog at blog.thecse.com.

Media Contacts:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

media@otcmarkets.com

Richard Carleton

Chief Executive Officer

CSE | Canadian Securities Exchange

D (416) 367-7360

M (416) 528-1257

press@thecse.com

