Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics engagement for a fashion retailerThis success story analyzes the factors that enabled the client to improve their marketing strategies and customer satisfaction.

Companies in the fashion retail industry are re-aligning their product offerings to expand their customer base and boost revenues. Gradually, the fashion retail industry is shifting toward digitization to stay abreast of all the new developments. With the proliferation of data and an exponential increase in technology, businesses are compelled to leverage digital analytics to improve their business models. Also, with a radical decline in the brick-and-mortar store's traffic, companies in the fashion retail space are looking for effective ways to reduce store operating costs, re-evaluate store networks, and innovative in-store experiences.

The Business Challenge

The client, a leading fashion industry client based out of the United States, wanted to understand how their websites are performing and optimize their customer experience to improve business performance. Also, the client wanted to leverage predictive analytics to accurately measure the business metrics in terms of traffic, leads, and sales. The client faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

Inability to understand the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns

Lack of analytical capabilities to analyze deficiencies in their marketing mix strategies

Inability to reach out to the customers in an agile and seamless manner

"Digital analytics solutions involve the collection, measurement, and analysis of digital data in terms of the user behavior on websites and mobile applications," says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

The fashion retailer collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in offering digital analytics solutions to diagnose deficiencies in specific channels in their marketing mix and make adjustments to strategies to enhance their overall marketing activity. Quantzig's digital analytics engagement empowered the fashion retail industry client to:

Interpret messages in driving customers to conversion

Tracking and analyzing visitor behavior across multiple channels

Offer personalized customer experiences

Quantzig's digital analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Calculating the return on investment for each marketing channel

Monitoring the visitor activity over time to further inform and develop a targeted marketing plan

