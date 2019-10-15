Antwork Technology: CAAC Issued World's First Approval and Business License to Antwork for Operating Commercial Drone Deliveries in Urban Areas

HANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) has issued Specific UAS Pilot Operation Approval & UAS Delivery Business License to the drone delivery company ANTWORK today. Antwork hence becomes Chinese first company to be officially approved to conduct commercial drone deliveries in highly-populated urban areas.

Deputy director-general of CAAC Lv Erxue granted the Approval and Business license to Antwork CEO Zhang Lei in the awarding ceremony hold in Hangzhou, China. General Engineer of CAAC Yin Shijun says at the same event: " Antwork acquiring the urban delivery pilot approval and business license is a major milestone in China's civil aviation histroy. Hopefully, Antwork will stick to safety operation requirements and expand in more commercial scenarios. At the same time, the operational experiences of Antwork should help the drone industry to explore scalable commercial applications as well as suitable regulations."

Prior to this license acquisition, Antwork has carried out more than 20,000 test flights with over 60,000 km accumulated miles for the past three years, in Hangzhou City and many other regions in China.

Antwork recently passed a thorough specific operation risk assessment (also known as SORA) supervised by CAAC. The SORA procedure is also adopted by EASA to evaluate operation risk for commercial drones in specific category.

Antwork CEO Zhang Lei says: "CAAC and local governments have been very professional and helpful in the SORA certification process. Having got the license for commercial delivery operations, Antwork will soon be operating 1000 commercial drone deliveries per day in Hangzhou City. For the future 3 -5 years, Antwork aims to build inner-city air delivery network for over 100 big cities worldwide, providing fast and reliable aviation service for business clients and consumers."

Antwork Technology

Xiaoying Wu

wuxy@antwork.link

www.antwork.link

SOURCE: Antwork Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563089/CAAC-Issued-Worlds-First-Approval-and-Business-License-to-Antwork-for-Operating-Commercial-Drone-Deliveries-in-Urban-Areas