Lief Labs Rises to 1,022 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing, Privately Held Companies

Lief CEO Adel Villalobos attends Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala to celebrate milestone

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief's rank has risen to #1,022 on the Inc. 5000 definitive ranking of America's fastest-growing, privately held companies. Lief CEO and Founder Adel Villalobos joined hundreds of fellow business leaders to network, share best practices and celebrate the companies' milestone rankings at the 2019 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala held October 10 - 12 in Phoenix.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 Conference featured over 40 speakers and 20 sessions with an agenda designed to engage and inspire attendees and provide business insights to help increase growth.



Adel Villalobos, CEO and Founder of Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements,

attends the 2019 Inc. 5000 Gala to celebrate Lief's rise to 1,022 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing, privately held companies.

Commenting on the recognition, Villalobos said, "Lief Labs' rise on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our firm's exciting growth story as we continue to increase our year-over-year sales and provide innovative products and excellence in service and standards to the dietary supplements industry. Lief's success and momentum could not have been achieved without the hard work and commitment of Lief's talented team of people and our highly valued client partners."

Lief has generated impressive year-over-year annual sales increases with $14 million in 2016 to $25 million in 2017, from which the company doubled its sales in 2018 to $50 million. The company is projecting $54 million in annual sales for 2019.

Building trusted relationships, Lief provides its clients with an infrastructure, including product developers, research & development, quality control, and regulatory compliance services to help brands develop new products and get ahead of and capitalize on trends while also providing the back-end manufacturing and world-class customer service. Lief has a state-of-the art R&D laboratory to help its clients formulate innovative products and identify trends early.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements 170 employees. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a state of the art, full-service **cGMP** manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

**Current Good Manufacturing Practice**

##

For more information, contact:

Cathy Loos

347-334-4135

cathy@adam-friedman.com

Adam Friedman

917-675-6250

Adam@adam-friedman.com

SOURCE: Lief Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563084/Lief-Labs-Rises-to-1022-on-the-2019-Inc-5000-List-of-Americas-Fastest-Growing-Privately-Held-Companies