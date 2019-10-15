DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 15-Oct-2019 / 16:10 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 October 2019 VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED ("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 Veni Vidi Vici announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Overview In August 2018, the Company completed its successful listing on the NEX Exchange Growth market, having raised gross funds of GBP600,000 through equity placings in December 2017 and July 2018 for future acquisitions in accordance with its investment strategy to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions in companies involved in exploration and development in the Precious Metals and Base Metals sectors in Australia, Western Europe and North America. In December 2018 the Company completed its first investment, with the signing of the sale and purchase agreement with Goldfields Consolidated Pty Ltd for a 51 % beneficial interest in the Shangri La gold, copper and silver project in consideration for A$220,000. The consideration was satisfied by a payment of A$20,000 to Goldfields in cash and the issuance of 190,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the capital of the Company ("Consideration Shares"). Pursuant to the terms of the SPA, Veni Vidi Vici and Goldfields have entered into a lock-in agreement whereby Goldfields has agreed to restrict its ability to sell the Consideration Shares for a period of three months. In addition, the Company and Goldfields have entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") under which Veni Vidi Vici will be responsible for an initial expenditure fee of A$300,000 over three years from the commencement of the JVA. Goldfields will manage the joint venture ("JV") and be entitled to a 10% management fee of expenses incurred by the JV. The Shangri La Project is a gold-copper-silver project comprising a polymetallic hydrothermal quartz vein type deposit covering an area of 10 hectares. The Shangri La Project is located 10 kilometres west of Kununurra, the central town of the Northeast Kimberley region in Western Australia. Further updates will be provided over the coming period. FINANCE REVIEW The loss for the period to 30 June 2019 was GBP56,000 (31 December 2018 - GBP103,000 loss) which mainly related to regulatory costs and other corporate overheads. (31 December 2018 - GBP78,000). The total revenue for the period was nil. At 30 June 2019, Company had cash balances of GBP384,000 (31 December 2018 - GBP450,000). The interim accounts to 30 June 2019 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. Chris Gordon Director 15 October 2019 The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: The Company Chris Gordon +44 (0) 7834 834 182 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ****************************************************************************** ********************* 6 months to Period ended 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 Continuing operations Revenue Investment income - - Total gains on AFS - - investments Administrative costs (56) (78) Share based payments - (25) Operating (loss) (56) (103) Finance costs - - (Loss) before tax (56) (103) Taxation - - (Loss) for the period (56) (103) Other comprehensive income Translation exchange - - (loss)/gain Other comprehensive income - - for the period net of taxation Total Comprehensive Income (56) (103) for the year attributable to the owners of the parent company (Loss) per share: Basic and diluted (loss) per 2 (3.29) (10.96) share (pence) Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2019 ****************************************************************************** 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 Unaudited Audited Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 136 136 136 136 Current assets Trade and other receivables 2 6 Cash and cash equivalents 384 450 386 456 Total assets 522 592 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables (33) (42) Total current liabilities (33) (42) Total liabilities (33) (42) Net Assets 489 550 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital - - Share premium account 623 628 Share based payment reserve 25 25 Retained earnings (159) (103) Total equity 489 550 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ****************************************************************************** ****************** Share Share Share Retained Total based payment reserve capital premium earnings attributable to owners of parent Unaudited GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Balance at 14 - - - - - November 2017 Loss for the - - - (103) (103) period Total - - - (103) (103) comprehensive income for the period Shares issued - 723 723 Share issue (95) (95) costs Share options - - 25 - 25 issued Transactions - 628 25 - 653 with owners of the company Balance at 31 - 628 25 (103) 550 December 2018 Loss for the - - - (56) (56) period Total - - - (56) (56) comprehensive income for the period Share Issue - (5) - - (5) costs Transactions - (5) - - (5) with owners of the company Balance at 30 - 623 25 (159) 489 June 2019 Unaudited Condensed Company Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ****************************************************************************** *********** 6 months to Year to 30-Jun-19 31-Dec-18 Unaudited Audited GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating (loss) (56) (103) Adjustments for: Share based payment charge - 25 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other 4 (6) receivables (Decrease)/increase in trade and other (9) 42 payables Net cash used in operating activities (61) (42) Investing activities Finance Costs - - Investment in intangible assets - (13) Net cash outflow in investing activities - (13) Financing activities Issue of share capital - 600 Issue costs (5) (95) Net cash from financing activities (5) 505 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (66) 450 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning 450 - of period Cash and cash equivalents at end of 384 450 period Notes to the condensed interim financial statements **************************************************** 1. General Information Basis of preparation and accounting The financial information has been prepared on the historical cost basis. The

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2019 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position are set out in the Chairman's Statement. This statement also includes a summary of the Company's financial position and its cash flows. These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union with the exception of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Accordingly the interim financial statements do not include all of the information or disclosures required in the annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's 2018 annual financial statements. 2. Earnings per share The calculation of the basic earnings per share is based on the earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year. The calculation of diluted earnings per share is based on the basic earnings per share, adjusted to allow for the issue of shares and the post-tax effect of dividends and/or interest, on the assumed conversion of all dilutive options and other dilutive potential ordinary shares. Reconciliations of the earnings and weighted average number of shares used are set out below. Six months to Period ended 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) (GBP'000) (GBP'000) Net loss attributable to equity (56) (103) holders of the company Number of shares Weighted 1,720,003 933,691 average number of ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (3.29) (10.96) (pence) 3. Events after the reporting date On 19 August 2019, Mr Lucas stepped down as a non-executive director of the Company. ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 23468 EQS News ID: 890551 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2019 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)