Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 Ticker-Symbol: CIS 
Tradegate
15.10.19
17:32 Uhr
42,060 Euro
+0,295
+0,71 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CISCO SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,020
42,090
18:00
42,000
42,105
18:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AZBIL
AZBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AZBIL CORPORATION24,400+2,52 %
CISCO SYSTEMS INC42,060+0,71 %