Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HMXA ISIN: FR0010095596 Ticker-Symbol: C4X 
Frankfurt
15.10.19
09:06 Uhr
0,558 Euro
+0,048
+9,41 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONXEO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,561
0,568
18:00
0,562
0,566
18:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ONXEO
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONXEO SA0,558+9,41 %