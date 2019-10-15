WAVESTONE: Wavestone ranked top of its category in the 2019 Gaïa Index

The results of the 11th Gaïa Index ratings were announced on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. For the 10th year running, Wavestone was listed among the top 70 French SMEs and mid-tier firms ranked on the basis of their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performances. After coming in first in its category in 2017 and 2018, Wavestone was rated leader, once again, in this year's rankings for companies with annual revenues of between €150m and €500m.

Caroline Moy, Lead Analyst ESG, Gaïa Rating, comments: "Wavestone progresses each year in response to the expectations of its stakeholders. The firm gives strong guarantees to its investors on its CSR objectives, this earned it first place in its revenue category in 2019 (between €150m and €500m)".

One of the four objectives laid out by Wavestone in the 2021 strategic plan is to feature among the top 3 firms in its category in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which is measured every year by way of its Gaïa Index rating. This goal was determined by the importance attached to Gaïa Index certification; a benchmark judged relevant given the wide range of listed companies it covers across all sectors of activity. As a point of reference, this is a challenge that will motivate the firm to pursue its efforts to ensure that every year it ranks among the leaders in its category in terms of CSR.

"CSR is at the core of our strategy. It is one of the pillars of Wavestone's 2021 strategic plan and all our employees are committed to achieving this objective. Our approach is one of progress, implementing new initiatives every year. In 2019, for example, we formed a Disability Program, composed of internal employees and an external expert, whose role is to provide personalized support to employees affected by disability and improve their day-to-day lives.", said Séverine Hassler, Wavestone's CSR manager.

The roll out of the new CSR approach

After the overhaul of its CSR approach in 2017/18, Wavestone dedicated this year to the roll out and the presentation of this approach to its stakeholders (employees, shareholders, organizations, …). Its approach is built around four priorities and seven structural commitments:

Being a responsible and committed employer by promoting the development and self-fulfillment of our employees, and by implementing practical initiatives that promote diversity and equal treatment from the recruitment process onwards;

by promoting the development and self-fulfillment of our employees, and by implementing practical initiatives that promote diversity and equal treatment from the recruitment process onwards; To be a trusted partner whose commitment is proven through compliance with strict rules governing transparency, business ethics and data security, and through the relationships we build with our suppliers;

whose commitment is proven through compliance with strict rules governing transparency, business ethics and data security, and through the relationships we build with our suppliers; Wavestone wants to be a committed consulting firm by integrating CSR challenges into our consulting practice;

by integrating CSR challenges into our consulting practice; To have a positive social footprint by succeeding in the challenge of limiting the environmental impact of our business activities and supporting projects that create value for the wider society.

The Gaïa ESG Rating agency is used by many leading portfolio management companies in their business procedures and to make investment decisions.

Consult the Wavestone 2018/19 statement of non-financial performance here.

