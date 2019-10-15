The gambling market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005914/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global gambling market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The high penetration of smartphones is one of the major reasons for market growth. The number of smartphone users is expected to cross 3.6 billion by 2023. This increase in smartphone penetration is attributed to the declining average selling price (ASP) of smartphones and developments in communication network infrastructure. Moreover, users are rapidly shifting from desktop to mobile devices for playing casino games. Smartphones are becoming one of the major platforms for online gambling as they provide ease of access to casino games and e-sports betting.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32165

As per Technavio, the use of AI in online gambling will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Gambling Market: Use of AI in Online Gambling

Enterprises across various industries are implementing AI solutions to improve their business processes. Gambling operators are also incorporating AI technology into their online gambling websites to improve user experience. Land-based casino operators are using AI to analyze the risk appetite behavior of the users, find the most lucrative player, and predict the winners and losers during casino games. This helps in making the decision to provide incentives and freebies to users. Thus, the increasing use of AI is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the use of AI in online gambling, other factors such as the use of bitcoins in gambling, and the growing number of mergers and acquisitions will have a positive impact on the gambling market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gambling Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the gambling market by platform (offline gambling, and online gambling), type (lottery, betting, and casino), and geography (APAC, EMEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, EMEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the gambling market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for offline and online gambling games, rise in the number of mobile application platforms, and the increase in casinos, sports betting, online lottery, and online horse betting.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005914/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com