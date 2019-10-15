Internet Marketing Company: Senior Drivers Can Use The Next Tips To Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents professional tips that can be used by drivers who seek cheap car insurance for seniors.

After the age of 70, drivers begin to be considered high-risk. The statistical data presented by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) shows an increase of accident frequency for elderly drivers. As a result, insurers place seniors in the high-risk category. Drivers who seek better coverage should follow the next tips:

Apply for a low-mileage discount. Retired people who do not have to commute to work drive less than the average driver. They should apply for low mileage discounts that will drastically reduce the costs.

Graduate refresher/defensive driving courses. They will give the driver the chance to recap the theoretical knowledge and practice his driving skills. Classes are cheap and will provide valuable discounts after graduation.

Install anti-theft devices. Besides deterring thieves, these devices will help the car owner qualify for discounts. Ask the insurer for which types of devices will they grant a discount.

Use a cheaper car. A new model can be quite expensive to insure. Instead, drivers should choose a 4-5 years old model which also has some safety devices installed. These devices may even qualify the driver for a discount.

Pay-in-full. It might be difficult for an elderly person to pay a large amount of cash, but paying the car insurance policy at once has its benefits. The policyholder can get a 5 percent to 10 percent discount that occurs from eliminating monthly interest charges and administration fees.

Use online car insurance quotes. They will help the drivers compare rates and decide whether they should keep the same provider or switch to a company with better rates. Get multiple quotes, for free, from brokerage websites.

"Although considered high-risk, senior drivers still have ways to lower car insurance costs", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

