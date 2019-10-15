Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company) is pleased to provide an update of recent corporate activity.

Tempus has refinanced its two mixed residential and commercial properties located in London, Ontario resulting in new first mortgages with five-year terms at relatively low interest rates for both properties. The refinancing transactions generated additional cash resources for the Company.

"The Company's short-term debt risk has been substantially reduced, the balance sheet is much stronger, and the Company has cash resources to invest in other projects," said Russell Tanz, CEO.

Tempus has retained consultants to review the opportunity of rezoning its properties in London with a view to redevelopment. The properties could potentially be transformed from two story structures to mid rise buildings resulting in increased density in line with the City of London Planning objectives.

The Company has entered into a letter agreement, to be followed by a joint venture agreement, with the Block Group to develop residential multiplexes. The strategy of the parties to the joint venture is to assemble several multiplexes over a two to three-year period. Each of the projects, which is anticipated to take six to nine months to complete, will be sold opportunistically or retained as income producing properties. The first project will be located in the Beaches community in Toronto

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development and ownership of income producing properties in Canada with a focus on strip shopping centres, storefront retail and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is listed on the Canadian Securities exchange under the trading symbol TEMP.

On behalf of the board of directors

Tempus Capital Inc.

"Russell Tanz"

President and CEO

1-416-446-7898

