After its successful market entry in Germany and Austria in 2018, VELLO BIKE presents its innovations at Autonomy, the urban mobility summit, to introduce its self-charging folding e-bike to the French market.

Award winning design: the ultra-light VELLO BIKE with self-charging technology wins the Austrian Design Award 2019.

The VELLO bike is the brainchild of Valentin Vodev. The award-winning industrial designer has been developing various modes of urban transportation on commission or through his own initiative for well over 10 years from research and prototyping to the actual production of the commercially mature product.

Thanks to the use of four efficient sensors and the unique KERS technology (kinetic energy recovery system) commonly used in the car industry, and specifically in Formula 1 racing, surplus energy created when braking or riding down an include of 1% or more, flows back into the system with extreme efficiency and is activated only when it's needed. In that way, it keeps its charge level constant in the lowest of the six pedal assistance modes. As a result, it offers 100% recuperation and an infinite range. Its light weight also helps to make the VELLO BIKE+, with the five-second fold, the perfect companion in the city.

When it's set in the mode for maximum engine performance and conventionally charged, the 160-Wh battery lasts for approximately 50km in full-power mode, depending on the riding style.

About VELLO

VELLO bike is a high-performance and ultralight folding bike made for city use. To master diverse demands, especially in the city, the product designer Valentin Vodev developed a bicycle that combines innovative technologies and a signature design that offer solutions to known urban challenges.

VELLO bike received the highest distinction in the design world, the Red Dot Award "best of the best," followed in 2017 by the European Product Design Award, the Good Design and in 2019, the Austrian Design Award.

