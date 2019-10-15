DEINOVE will present DNV3837/DNV3681, its antibiotic candidate targeting both urgent threats to public health and bioterrorism pathogens.

BARDA 1 coordinates the United States Government's efforts to assess, prevent, protect against, respond to, and recover from biological incidents.

DEINOVE will present the progress of its drug candidate's various programs at the Lightning Talks at the BARDA annual conference.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announces that it has been selected to present its first-in-class antibiotic candidate DNV3837/DNV3681 at BARDA Industry Day 2019, in Washington DC on October 16.

The BARDA Industry Day is the annual event dedicated to biological risk, whether of natural origin, accidental or intentional. At this congress, the BARDA presents the U.S. Government medical countermeasure priorities, and updates on the actions taken and the results obtained. The Lightning Talks, organized during this congress, are companies and research organizations pitching on medical innovations that can contribute to the protection against biological risks.

DEINOVE is one of the very few European companies selected for the Lightning Talks and will discuss about "DNV3837/DNV3681, a novel class of quinolonyl-oxazolidinone antibacterials targeting both urgent threats to public health and bioterrorism pathogens."

"We are very proud to have been selected for this event. The selection process is drastic, and we are one of the few non-American companies pitching at the Lightning Talks this year. The two potential applications of DNV3837/DNV3681 are of interest to the audience of high-level scientists, military and industry specialists, as well as funding agencies. This is a great opportunity to provide visibility to our antibiotic candidate," says Georges GAUDRIAULT, Scientific Director of DEINOVE.

DNV3837, the prodrug2 of the DNV3681 molecule, is a narrow spectrum synthetic antibiotic, which specifically targets Gram positive bacteria. It is currently being tested as intravenous treatment of moderate to severe Clostridioides difficile infections, a real therapeutic need. It also demonstrated "exceptional activity" in an in vitro evaluation conducted by USAMRIID3 against Bacillus anthracis, a pathogen classified as "high priority" bioterrorist threat.

ABOUT BARDA AND BARDA INDUSTRY DAY

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS4 Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, was established to aid in securing the United States from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, as well as from pandemic influenza (PI) and emerging infectious diseases (EID). BARDA supports the transition of medical countermeasures such as vaccines, drugs, and diagnostics from research through advanced development towards consideration for approval by the FDA and inclusion into the Strategic National Stockpile. BARDA's support includes funding, technical assistance and core services, ranging from a clinical research organization network to Centers for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing, and a fill-finish manufacturing network. To-date, BARDA has supported 42 FDA approvals for products addressing CBRN, PI, and EID threats.

The BARDA annual Industry Day 2019 conference on U.S. government medical countermeasures is taking place on 15-16 October 2019 in Washington, D.C. BARDA Industry Day brings together over 1,000 participants to exchange information about the government's needs, and industry's technologies, capabilities, and products that can fill those needs. BARDA will brief on program priorities and talk with public and private sector colleagues on developing medical countermeasure. Lightning Talks (October 16) will showcase innovative discoveries and will be brief, energetic, and full of information for attendees and prospective partners.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective agents : A first antibiotic candidate is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: A first antibiotic candidate is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE already markets a first innovative active ingredient, a second in partnership with Greentech, while two others are in development with Oléos (Hallstar Group) and a third one with DOW. It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH since April 2010.

1 Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

2 Prodrug: substance whose transformation in the body results in an active product

3 USAMRIID (United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases) is the U.S Army's main institution and facility for defensive research into countermeasures against biological warfare.

4 United States Department of Health Human Services (HHS) is a department of the U.S. federal government in charge of health protection

