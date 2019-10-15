Technavio has been monitoring the global personalized gifts market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 15.92 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 165-page research report with TOC on "Personalized Gifts Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), by Product (personalized photo-gifts and non-personalized photo gifts), by Personalized non-photo gifts (wearables and accessories, decoration, kitchenware and tableware, stationery and greeting cards, sports equipment and toys, food and beverages, and other personalized non-photo gifts), by Personalized photo gifts (wall décor, photo cards, photo calendars, and photo gifts), by Distribution channel (offline and online), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the availability of eco-friendly personalized gifts is anticipated to further boost the growth of the personalized gifts market.

Vendors are focusing on catering to the unique needs of their customers by offering them new products with innovative personalization options. This helps them to expand their product lines by launching new products that can be gifted during various festivals. For instance, Notonthehighstreet Enterprises launched its limited edition of personalized gifts that can be gifted during Mother's Day. Such variants of personalized gifts are helping to drive sales. Thus, the launch of new products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Personalized Gifts Market Companies:

American Greetings Corp.

American Greetings Corp. is headquartered in the US and owns businesses under various product segments such as ecards, printables, cards, party, gift wraps and gifts. The company primarily offers personalized greeting cards.

Bed Bath Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath Beyond Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through global business units: North American retail and institutional sales. The company offers personalized gifts through its website PersonalizationMall.com.

Card Factory Plc

Card Factory Plc is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely card factory and getting personal. The company offers both personalized non-photo and photo gifts, which include photo calendars, photo canvas, aprons, and others.

Cimpress NV

Cimpress NV is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through business segments including vistaprint, upload and print, national pen, and all other businesses. The company offers personalized gifts such as calendars, t-shirts, puzzles, mugs, and others.

Enesco LLC

Enesco LLC is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through segments such as Enesco gift and department 56. The company offers personalized gifts, which include sports equipment, kitchenware, and others.

Personalized Gifts Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Personalized photo-gifts

Non-personalized photo gifts

Personalized Gifts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

