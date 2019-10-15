Technavio has been monitoring the global swabs market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 268.6 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global swabs market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 141-page research report with TOC on "Swabs Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Application (medical, industrial, and others), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for infection control in healthcare facilities. In addition, the growing adoption of online channels is anticipated to further boost the growth of the swabs market.

There is an increase in the demand for pathogenic control among healthcare facilities due to the rising number of cases of hospital-borne infections. This has raised concerns among government and non-government organizations to provide guidelines on prevention and control of hospital-associated infection by adopting environmental monitoring in healthcare units. As a result, the maintenance of low microbial burden and optimum hygiene conditions have become the utmost priority of these healthcare units. The development and deployment of microbial monitoring systems by healthcare providers will boost the adoption of swabs as an applicator in various healthcare and life sciences applications. Thus, the adoption of swabs as sampling tool in POC test kits, cleaning validation in pharmaceutical industry, and collection devices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Swabs Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates businesses under various segments such as industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers 3M Quick Swab, which consists of a self-contained sampling swab to reduce the labor requirement for gathering, preparing, and plating environmental samples.

AdvaCare Pharma

AdvaCare Pharma is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through product units: pharmaceuticals, supplements, veterinary, medical devices, antimalarials, and oncology. The company offers StayGuard Gauze Swab. This product includes CE, ISO, and US FDA-certified gauze swabs manufactured using 100% cotton.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely BD medical, BD life sciences, and BD interventional. The company offers BD sterile pack swabs. This product offers gamma-irradiated, double-wrapped, ready-to-use swab for surface sampling.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA is headquartered in France and offers products through product segments such as clinical applications, industrial applications, and services. The company offers QUANTISWAB. This product offers nylon flocked technology and is used in the recovery of microorganisms from surfaces to perform quantitative environmental monitoring.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through business segments such as life science and clinical diagnostics. The company offers cleaning swabs consisting of a set of 25 swab sticks for use in DNA analysis kits.

Swabs Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Medical

Industrial

Others

Swabs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

