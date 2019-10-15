Technavio has been monitoring the global water and gas valves market since 2016, and the market is poised to grow by USD 6.71 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global water and gas valves market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 158-page research report with TOC on "Water and Gas Valves Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Type (quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves), by End-users (oil and gas industry and water and wastewater treatment industry), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the expansion of oil terminals. In addition, the gradual recovery in upstream activities is anticipated to further boost the growth of the water and gas valves market.

The global oil and gas industry is witnessing growth due to the expansion of oil terminals across mid-stream and downstream activities to support the oil and gas supply chain. This is driving the need for strong pipeline infrastructure which in turn, will boost the demand for valves and fluid handling systems in the oil and gas industry. Companies are venturing into hydrocarbon exploration projects. This is further increasing the need for pipelines to transport oil and gas that can be ramped up or shut down at any time. Thus, the expansion of oil terminals is also driving the need for pipeline infrastructure and water and gas valves. Such developments are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Water and Gas Valves Market Companies:

Alfa Laval AB

Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Sweden and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as energy, food water, marine, greenhouse, and operations others. The company offers ball valves, butterfly valves, control/check valves, regulating valves, safety valves, and sampling valves.

CRANE Co.

CRANE Co. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through global product segments: fluid handling, payment merchandising technologies, aerospace electronics, and engineered materials. The company offers check valves, sleeved plug valves, lined valves, process ball valves, and multi/quarter-turn valves.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, commercial/industrial, defense, and power. The company offers a wide range of valves under the Farris, Daume Regelarmaturen, PHÖNIX, and Target Rock brands.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through business segments such as automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions. The company provides various types of valves such as fisher vee-ball V150 flanged control valves, fisher D4 control valves, and virgo WL series welded body trunnion ball valves.

Flowserve Corp.

Flowserve Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through business segments including engineered product division, industrial product division, and flow control division. The company provides analog valves such as duball DL floating ball valves; argus EK71, AKH2 lined ball valves; valbart RSBV rising stem ball valves; and valtek linear globe valve.

Water and Gas Valves Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Quarter-turn valves

Multi-turn valves

Control valves

Water and Gas Valves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

