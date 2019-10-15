Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance im Tech-Sektor +++ Konkurrenz tief beeindruckt +++ Aktie noch günstig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577335 ISIN: SE0000695876 Ticker-Symbol: AA9 
München
15.10.19
17:04 Uhr
18,990 Euro
+0,785
+4,31 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ALFA LAVAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALFA LAVAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,855
19,000
19:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALFA LAVAL
ALFA LAVAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALFA LAVAL AB18,990+4,31 %
CRANE CO72,00+1,41 %