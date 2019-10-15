Over 100 Olympians are represented by the ISL, including 41 Olympic gold medals from the 2016 Olympic Games.
The International Swimming League (ISL) will shift back to the United States for the third stop of the series, when Lewisville, Texas, just outside of Dallas, plays host on October 19th and 20th at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center. Tickets are on sale now starting as low as $20.
Four clubs will participate in the match: the LA Current, NY Breakers, Iron, and London Roar. All four will be making their ISL debuts after the other four clubs competed in the first two matches in Indianapolis and Naples. After the six-match regular season, the top four clubs will advance to the grand finals at the 12,000-seat Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The 2019 International Swimming League matches are being broadcast on television live, delayed-live and via dedicated highlights programming in countries throughout the world. Details of regular broadcasters by country appear below. For precise details of broadcaster coverage please check local listings.
Where to watch by region
United States: ESPN3
Europe and Asia-Pacific: Eurosport
Australia: 7plus
New Zealand: Spark
Canada: CBC
Latin America: Claro Sport
Brazil: TV GloboKevin Reust
Caribbean: FlowSports
Israel: Sports 1
Middle East/North Africa: Bein Sport
When to watch by region
Local Lewisville time 2:00 p.m.
New York, NY (Eastern) 3:00 p.m.
Los Angeles, Ca. (Pacific) 12:00 p.m.
London, Eng. 8:00 p.m.
Tokyo, Jpn. 4:00 a.m. (next day)
Sydney, Aus. 6:00 a.m. (next day)
Event Schedule
Women Event #
Day 1
Men Event #
1
100m Butterfly
2
3
50m Breaststroke
4
5
400m Individual Medley
6
7
400m Freestyle Relay
9
200m Backstroke
8
11
50m Freestyle
10
400m Medley Relay
12
13
200m Freestyle
14
15
50m Backstroke
16
17
200m Breaststroke
18
400m Freestyle Relay
19
Women Event #
Day 2
Men Event #
20
100m Freestyle
21
22
100m Breaststroke
23
24
400m Freestyle
25
26
400m Medley Relay
28
200m Individual Medley
27
30
50m Butterfly
29
32
100m Backstroke
31
33
400m Mixed Freestyle Relay
33
34
200m Butterfly
35
36
50m Freestyle Skins
37
38
200m Mixed Medley Relay*
38
*In case of Team tie only
Format Details
4 teams (LA Current, NY Breakers, Iron, London Roar)
The suggested size of each club's traveling roster is 24 athletes (12 men 12 women), plus 4 substitutes (2 men 2 women), for a total of 28.
2 athletes will compete per event per club.
2 relay teams will compete per relay event per club.
The winning club will score 4 standings points, 2nd place earns 3 points, 3rd place earns 2 points, and 4th place earns 1 point.
Scoring Rules
The scoring for each event will be as follows:
1st place
9 points
2nd place
7 points
3rd place
6 points
4th place
5 points
5th place
4 points
6th place
3 points
7th place
2 points
8th place
1 point
Individual Prize Money
Athlete Place
Points
1st
6
2nd
4
3rd
2
4th
1
Relays score double points; each swimmer receives 25% of team's relay points.
Skin races score triple points.
In regular season meets, athletes earn $300 per point.
More ISL Info
Over 100 Olympians are represented in the ISL, including 41 Olympic gold medalists from the 2016 Olympic Games. The ISL is groundbreaking in the swimming community as athletes will be paid both a salary and earn prize money based on their individual and club finishes. About $180,000 in prize money is awarded at each regular season match, with nearly $1.5 million in prize money available for December's grand final in Las Vegas. Men and women will share equal prize money.
The ISL will engage sports fans over each competition weekend with high-tempo two-hour matches. Experts in television, digital media and sports entertainment will provide a compelling backdrop for the swimmers with cutting-edge production and live show fan engagement.
Among the athletes slated to compete in the league's third match include Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, the most dominant medley swimmer in the world, and Adam Peaty, the fastest male breaststroker in the history of the sport.
Hosszu, a captain of Iron, is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, a nine-time Long Course World Champion, and the holder of six individual world records.
Peaty, a member of the London Roar, is the reigning Olympic champion in the men's 100 breaststroke, an eight-time World Champion, and the world record holder in the 50 and 100 breast.
Also expected to be in action will be El Paso native Will Licon, an 11-time NCAA champion with the Texas Longhorns from 2013 until 2017. He will be joined on the LA Current by fellow ex-Longhorn Jack Conger. Conger was a nine-time NCAA champion and 17-time All-American.
Former Texas A&M Aggies Sydney Pickrem (London Roar), Alia Atkinson (Iron), and Béryl Gastaldello (LA Current) will all be in action as well. Atkinson was the second Aggie to win an NCAA title, and finished her four years with 19 All-American honors. Pickrem and Gastaldello were 11 and 13-time All-Americans respectively.
Other Headline Swimmers Expected to Race:
Hungarian Kristof Milak (Team Iron) is coming off a historic summer where he broke Michael Phelps' 10-year-old world record in the men's 200 butterfly. The 19-year-old is the reigning World and European champion in the event.
Russian Vladimir Morozov (Team Iron) has arguably been the best male short course swimmer in the world in recent years, owning 20 SC World Championship medals along with the world record in the 100 Individual Medley.
Sister Acts there will be two sets of sisters competing in the meet. Australians Cate and Bronte Campbell will represent the London Roar, and the trio of Ali, Gabby, and Catie Deloof of Michigan will race for the New York Breakers. Cate is a five-time Olympic medalist and the current world record holder in the women's short course 100 freestyle.
Pernille Blume (NY Breakers) of Denmark was the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the women's 50 freestyle and is the third-fastest swimmer in the history of the event.
American Chase Kalisz (LA Current), the former understudy of Michael Phelps, was the 2017 World Champion in the men's 200 and 400 individual medley, and also won silver at the 2016 Olympics in the 400.
His countryman and teammate Ryan Murphy is the reigning Olympic champion in the men's 100 and 200 backstroke, and is the world record holder of the former.
Meet Details:
Who: LA Current, NY Breakers, Team Iron, London Roar
What: Third competition of the International Swimming League's inaugural season
Where: LISD Westside Aquatic Center
1750 Duncan Ln.
Lewisville, Texas
When: Saturday, October 19th, 2019 2:00PM Sunday, October 20th, 2019 2:00PM. Each Session is scheduled to run 2 hours.
About the ISL: The International Swimming League is a global professional swimming competition launching in 2019 with teams in both Europe (Italy-based Aqua Centurions, France-based Energy Standard, Hungary-based Iron, and London Roar) and the United States (Cali Condors, DC Trident, LA Current, NY Breakers). The inaugural season will include matches in Indianapolis IN, Naples ITA, Lewisville TX, Budapest HUN, College Park MD, London GBR, and the championship finale at the 12,000-seat Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, NV. The ISL aims to create groundbreaking projects, in both form and content, exploring the full potential of competitive swimming while securing sustainable commercial growth in the sport.
Key Dates:
5-6 October 2019 IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, USA
12-13 October 2019 Aquatic Swimming Complex, Naples, Italy
19-20 October 2019 The LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, Texas, USA
26-27 October 2019 Duna Area, Budapest, Hungary
16-17 November 2019 Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center, Maryland, USA
23-24 November 2019 London Aquatic Centre, Great Britain
20-21 December 2019 Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, USA
ISL SOCIAL: Keep up with all the latest ISL news by following @iswimleague on Instagram and Twitter and @internationalswimmingleague on Facebook. Visit https://isl.global
