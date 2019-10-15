Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds 15.10.2019 / 20:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Group - Approval of written procedure and amendment to the terms and conditions of the bonds Helsinki, 15 October 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces the successful completion of the written procedure that was initiated 24 September 2019 in relation to Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the "Issuer") outstanding up to EUR 150,000,000 senior unsecured bond loan 2018/2022 with ISIN SE0011167972 (the "Bonds"), regarding an amendment to the net debt to equity maintenance test in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal"). A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the bondholders voted in favor to approve the Proposal. The Group will pay a consent fee of 0.75% to all holders of the Bonds. The record date for the consent fee is 22 October 2019. The consent fee is expected to be paid on 29 October 2019 through Euroclear Sweden's account based system. The amendments shall be effective as per 15 October 2019. Pareto Securities AB has been retained as financial advisor in connection with the written procedure. About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 23 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in four European markets. Ferratum has approximately 784,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 June 2019). Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. For further information, please contact: Ferratum Investor Relations ir@ferratum.com https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact 15.10.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9 10587 Berlin Deutschland Telefon: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: SE0011167972 WKN: A2LQLF Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 890659 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 890659 15.10.2019 CET/CEST ISIN SE0011167972 AXC0256 2019-10-15/20:00