Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - DionyMed Brands Inc. (CSE: DYME) (OTCQB: DYMEF) will be presenting at the 5th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago October 22-23 before an audience of well-vetted public and private companies, and an audience of fellow institutional, family office and accredited investors looking for the right opportunities in a crowded and volatile market. Investment opportunities abound.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/chicago/?utm_source=newsfile&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=newsfile

Past and future Cannabis Capital Conferences will have heard from luminaries making headlines and disrupting the industry, including:

Bruce Linton | Executive Chairman at Gage Cannabis

Kevin Murphy | Chairman & CEO at Acreage Holdings

Charlie Bachtell | CEO & Co-Founder at Cresco Labs

Kim Rivers | CEO at Trulieve

Hadley Ford | CEO at iAnthus

Brian Schinderle | CFO at Grassroots

Gary Allen | COO at New Frontier Data

Will Stuart | SVP at Harvest One

Josh Genderson | Founder & CEO at Holistic Industries

Rob Kelly | Director of IR at Aurora Cannabis

Peter Miller | CEO at SLANG Worldwide

The 5th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago October 22-23 is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital will make that happen.

About DionyMed Brands Inc.

DionyMed Brands Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, processes, markets, distributes, and sells a portfolio of branded cannabis products in the United States. The company sells branded products in various category from flower to vape cartridges, concentrates, and edibles. It also provides value-added manufacturing, warehousing and co-packing, and logistics services, as well as software. It serves the medical and adult-use cannabis markets. The company sells its products online and through retail dispensaries, as well as direct-to-consumers. DionyMed Brands Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

