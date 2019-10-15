Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) will be presenting at the 5th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago October 22-23 before an audience of well-vetted public and private companies, and an audience of fellow institutional, family office and accredited investors looking for the right opportunities in a crowded and volatile market. Investment opportunities abound.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/chicago/?utm_source=newsfile&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=newsfile

Past and future Cannabis Capital Conferences will have heard from luminaries making headlines and disrupting the industry, including:

Bruce Linton | Executive Chairman at Gage Cannabis

Kevin Murphy | Chairman & CEO at Acreage Holdings

Charlie Bachtell | CEO & Co-Founder at Cresco Labs

Kim Rivers | CEO at Trulieve

Hadley Ford | CEO at iAnthus

Brian Schinderle | CFO at Grassroots

Gary Allen | COO at New Frontier Data

Will Stuart | SVP at Harvest One

Josh Genderson | Founder & CEO at Holistic Industries

Rob Kelly | Director of IR at Aurora Cannabis

Peter Miller | CEO at SLANG Worldwide

The 5th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago October 22-23 is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital will make that happen.

About Body and Mind Inc.

Body and Mind Inc., a development stage company, produces medical and recreational marijuana. The company offers packaged and grinded flower buds; BHO shatter glass concentrates and BHO sugar/salt concentrates; disposable pen vaporizers; distillate oil cartridges; rosin, a heat compressed concentrate; and distillate infused edible products, including gummies, hard candies, beef jerky, dried fruits, and pretzel bites. It produces and sells flowers, oil extracts, and edibles through licensed dispensaries in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Deploy Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Body and Mind Inc. in November 2017. Body and Mind Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48578