VPN.com Top Business VPN, Encrypt.me, Improves Experience for People with Disabilities

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES and SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2019, provider of the industry's largest VPN comparison spreadsheet, recognizes Encrypt.me for major improvements to their applications for people and veterans with disabilities.

"As VPN usage pushes past 500 million users globally, having applications that work for every user, even those challenged with colorblindness or any other disability we can accommodate is critical. If someone chooses to use the internet securely, their disability should not hinder them. Terry Myers, Nick Nelsonand the entire Encrypt.me team have set a new standard for the industry that all VPNs should follow," commented Michael Gargiulo, CEO at VPN.com.

Encrypt.me announced their improvements in a recent blog postwhich detailed the usability upgrades of their applications across their device ecosystem. Improvements were specifically made according to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines(WCAG) 2.1 to improve the experience for those with disabilities in the following areas:



Motor Impairments

Low Vision

Cognitive Impairments

Deaf & hard-of-hearing

Reading Impairments

Color Blindness

"Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

A full list of usability improvements Encrypt.me made to their applications can be found in this auditcompleted by Axess Labs. The company cited adjustments to application color contrast, icons and screen reader navigation.

"The Encrypt.me team is passionate about improving our application accessibility. Expect to see subtle changes over the next few releases, as we implement the suggestions from Axess Lab. We also recognize that accessibility is an on-going task. It is something we'll continue to work on, and be mindful of when adding new features and improving functionality," said Terry Myers, CEO at Encrypt.me.

With guidance from Clayton Long, these updates come months after Encrypt.me was acquired by NetProtect, a subsidiary of J2 Global, Inc. The company plans to continue investments across the Encrypt.me brand along with a wide array of other usability improvements to all VPN brands NetProtect operates. A full list of VPN services NetProtect offers can be found, here.

"The internet is quickly becoming the most widely adopted utility across the world. Securing this connectivity is critical no matter who is connecting. Over the next five years, VPNs will continue to become more integrated with our devices, requiring less and less interaction from the people using them. Until then, it is wonderful to see Encrypt.me raising the bar for our industry and making VPNs more accessible, especially to our fellow citizens and veterans who are disabled," concluded Gargiulo.

To get VPN protection for your business, team or organization up to 5,000 people, please visit https://encrypt.me

Learn More: Encrypt.meis a premium provider of team-oriented VPN services. Based in Seattle, Washington and with offices in Dallas, Orlando and Guadalajara, Mexico the company continues to expand its global footprint as more businesses and organizations choose to encrypt their internet connection with a virtual private network service. Join thousands of teams and organizations across the globe with a 14-day free trial at Encrypt.me

Learn More: VPN.comis a worldwide leader in VPN research and statistics. The company has collected 188,000 data points across 900 VPN providers, giving people the only way to quickly review and compare hundreds of VPN providers at once. Through transparent research, extensive testing and a drive to protect the world, VPN.com will help 100 million consumers and businesses find the best privacy and security services by 2022.

