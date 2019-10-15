One Eight Oh PR effectively leveraged Newswire's platform to help their clients gain national exposure.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - One Eight Oh PR, a public relations firm that specializes in the creation, distribution, and optimization of compelling content, has found success in using Newswire's platform to drive national traffic to their clients' stories. The firm has a long track of success in getting its clients local coverage by utilizing their local media contacts to their advantage. However, the One Eight Oh team was in need of a service that could get their clients coverage on a national level.





Newswire's platform allows for customerized campaigns that can target specific regions across the world. In the case of One Eight Oh PR, Newswire's platform allowed the team to drive national traffic that their clients sought.

"Getting the attention of national media outlets can be tricky if you don't have established connections of any kind," said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy for Newswire.

"That's why national distribution is a great option for so many small and mid-sized businesses that are looking to get the recognition they deserve. It's a great tool to get the traffic you are looking for and increase overall brand awareness."

Newswire's press release distribution platform is designed to simplify the distribution process while simultaneously offering all of the tools necessary for customers to succeed with their campaigns.

"I really like the reporting mechanism," said Candice Brown-McElyea, Founder and President of One Eight Oh PR. "It's great when you can run a report that shows clients all of the different hits and where their release has been viewed in different parts of the country."

Customer success with Newswire can be attributed to the Earned Media Advantage. This competitive advantage is the cornerstone of the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, where customers can deliver the right message, to the right audience, at the right time, through the right medium.

Customers can now transform 'owned' media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey to achieve the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

