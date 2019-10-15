Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA), will be presenting at the 5th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago October 22-23 before an audience of well-vetted public and private companies, and an audience of fellow institutional, family office and accredited investors looking for the right opportunities in a crowded and volatile market. Investment opportunities abound.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://benzingacannabisconference.com/chicago/?utm_source=newsfile&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=newsfile

Past and future Cannabis Capital Conferences will have heard from luminaries making headlines and disrupting the industry, including:

Bruce Linton | Executive Chairman at Gage Cannabis

Kevin Murphy | Chairman & CEO at Acreage Holdings

Charlie Bachtell | CEO & Co-Founder at Cresco Labs

Kim Rivers | CEO at Trulieve

Hadley Ford | CEO at iAnthus

Brian Schinderle | CFO at Grassroots

Gary Allen | COO at New Frontier Data

Will Stuart | SVP at Harvest One

Josh Genderson | Founder & CEO at Holistic Industries

Rob Kelly | Director of IR at Aurora Cannabis

Peter Miller | CEO at SLANG Worldwide

The 5th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago October 22-23 is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. No other conference offers the level of access and seamlessness of interaction between entrepreneurs building future billion-dollar cannabis enterprises and the investors whose capital will make that happen.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. manufactures cannabis processing and extraction equipment. The company has developed a patented process for the production of cannabis distillate. It invests in an intellectual property portfolio of methodologies for the extraction and refinement of high-value extracts from cannabis and hemp biomass, as well as formulations for a plethora of cannabinoid-infused products. The company offers offer toll processing and white label production services to licensed standard and micro cultivators, hemp farmers, and standard processors. It also rents extraction equipment. Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. was formerly known as Cannabliss Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to NextLeaf Solutions Ltd. in January 2017. NextLeaf Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

